The best thing about your literary soulmate is they’re always there when you need them. Just pull them down from the shelf, and, voilà, romance awaits! No true bookworm can say they haven’t had a fictional crush from time to time. (For me? Aragorn, be still my heart.) But who is your true literary soulmate? Now, that’s the question.

We can crush on Aragorn or Mr. Darcy all we like, but the truth is we might not be very well matched. After all, as much as I’d like to think I have some qualities in common with Arwen or Lizzy Bennet, well, who can say for sure. Maybe my true match is more of a Jo March or a Peeta Mellark. And, hey, I wouldn’t hate that either! Because the truth is we’re all a bit biased when it comes to our literary crushes. Nothing wrong with that — we like who we like — but maybe it takes an unbiased eye to see what our true match would truly be like.

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

That’s where this literary soulmate quiz comes in. Just answer some questions about your ideal romance and reading preferences, and we’ll match you up with the fictional character you actually belong with. Easy as that! I can’t promise it will be the answer you expected, but I guarantee that every potential soulmate on this quiz is a love story just waiting to happen.

Ready to find out for yourself? Answers are just one click away.

Pleased? Surprised? Maybe a bit of both? Our carefully designed algorithm says this is your perfect literary soulmate, but if you’re not so sure, you know what they say: try, try again!

Want to find out even more about your literary loves now that you’ve taken our literary soulmate quiz? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Take a quiz to find out who is your vampire soulmate, which Bridgerton character should be your suitor, who is your bookish girlfriend, who is your bookish boyfriend, who your Austen boo would be.