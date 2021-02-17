Calling all book nerds looking for their literary lady loves! I recently created a literary soulmate quiz here on Book Riot to help readers figure out their one true bookish match. But the outcomes for that quiz were (mostly) men, and after a Riot reader reached out about creating a quiz for those more interested in the ladies, I knew I needed to make a follow-up. I mean, what young bookworm didn’t nurse a crush for Miss Honey at one point or another?

The solution? A new quiz to find out which literary lady is your bookish soulmate. I won’t give away all the outcomes, but let’s just say whether you love classics, fantasy, or science fiction, there are literary ladies on this list perfect for you. Truly, these heroines are hard to beat. From going to war for their loved ones to traversing dangerous lands just to be together, these ladies know love: the good, the bad, and the ugly. But let’s focus on the good for this quiz, shall we?

Maybe your type is a bookworm, just like you, but then again, maybe you’re really looking for a hopeless romantic. Who knows, maybe your actual bookish soulmate will surprise you! The best love stories usually do. And this quiz? It’s about to determine the literary love story for you.

So make haste! The discovery of your true love awaits.

Here’s to many happy years of fictional love! (Don’t worry, your literary lady crush will be waiting for you on the bookshelf, right where you left her.)

