70 Years of the Library Bill of Rights: Book Censorship News, June 23, 2023

Last week’s legislation in Illinois which aims to end book bans in schools and libraries requires those institutions receiving state aid to have the Library Bill of Rights as part of their policies and procedures. But what is the Library Bill of Rights? It is a document celebrating its 70th year of existence in 2023, and it’s one that deserves some history, context, and understanding.

The Library Bill of Rights is a small but important document that was enacted by the American Library Association’s (ALA) membership council on June 19, 1939 — exactly 70 years ago this week. The document has been updated several times since, most recently in 2019, where issues around privacy were included. The full Library Bill of Rights is below:

The American Library Association affirms that all libraries are forums for information and ideas, and that the following basic policies should guide their services.

I. Books and other library resources should be provided for the interest, information, and enlightenment of all people of the community the library serves. Materials should not be excluded because of the origin, background, or views of those contributing to their creation.

II. Libraries should provide materials and information presenting all points of view on current and historical issues. Materials should not be proscribed or removed because of partisan or doctrinal disapproval.

III. Libraries should challenge censorship in the fulfillment of their responsibility to provide information and enlightenment.

IV. Libraries should cooperate with all persons and groups concerned with resisting abridgment of free expression and free access to ideas.

V. A person’s right to use a library should not be denied or abridged because of origin, age, background, or views.

VI. Libraries which make exhibit spaces and meeting rooms available to the public they serve should make such facilities available on an equitable basis, regardless of the beliefs or affiliations of individuals or groups requesting their use.

VII. All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use. Libraries should advocate for, educate about, and protect people’s privacy, safeguarding all library use data, including personally identifiable information.

Several further documents expanding upon the Bill of Rights are available on ALA’s website, including this interpretation of each Right per the organization’s Intellectual Freedom Committee.

Des Moines Public Library (IA) Library Director Forrest Spaulding was the first to draft the Library Bill of Rights enacted by the ALA, but it was not necessarily the first statement on Intellectual Freedom and the Right to Read incorporated into U.S. public libraries. The designation of first is unclear, but what is unquestionably clear is that librarians were feeling the rise of fascism when the first Bill was drafted and approved. Its first line read “Today indications in many parts of the world point to growing intolerance, suppression of free speech, and censorship affecting the rights of minorities and individuals.” Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Revisions to the Library Bill of Rights came in response to several major historical events that impacted U.S. citizens and their First Amendment Rights. These included the Cold War, where the Association responded to growing censorship during McCarthyism (libraries were seen then, as now, as leftist and communist institutions); the Civil Rights era, wherein race, religion, nationality, and more were addressed (and indeed, some communities took this as the opportunity to close their libraries because they refused to participate in desegregation); and in the late 1960s and again in 1996, the organization stood firm that age was not a factor in access to materials provided by the library (in other words, young people were not subject to restrictions — something that clearly is not resonating with some public libraries today who are choosing restrictive access to anyone under 18, including ending access to all minors until re-registered under the new restriction choices by their parents).

Librarian Abby Hargreaves breaks down the meaning of each of the Rights in the bill brilliantly here, so it’s not worth reiterating. What is worth emphasizing here is that the Bill of Rights has been the precedent for practice now for 70 years, and here in year 70, we’re seeing library professionals choose to eschew their responsibilities — ones drafted and codified by colleagues through several historical censorship waves — in order to bow down to the right-wing christofascists choosing to target their institutions.

The Bill of Rights is unique in that it is not a top-down policy from ALA itself. It was created and updated through the membership of ALA, via the elected Council. As issues have come up during the course of its existence, the Bill has stood, with only additions — not subtractions — made to the document.

It is important we know and understand the document, as well as use it as a guiding tool for ensuring libraries remain open, accessible, and as equitable as possible to all. This means both having the books and resources representative of all people and *also* having mechanisms in place — policies and procedures — to ensure that those who disagree with materials in the collection have the right to express those views and have them addressed. Good policies and procedures are foundational to the First Amendment Rights of all, and for libraries that follow the Library Bill of Rights, this means not bowing to loud pressure but allowing it to do what it needs to do through the proper channels.

Libraries and librarians are being attacked. There is zero question about that, and given the means to amplify and share demands for the removal of books or programs, it is downright scary to work for the public right now. But giving in either by removing the books, moving the books, or changing access to the books is not only wrong, but it also undermines the work of the folks who were in these same positions during other high times of censorship over the last 70 years.

The Library Bill of Rights is one tool in the arsenal of policies and procedures to protect libraries and their most important resources: their staff and users, past, present, and future.