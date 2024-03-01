The Landmine of Common Sense Media: Book Censorship News, March 1, 2024

Kelly is a former librarian and a long-time blogger at STACKED. She's the editor/author of (DON'T) CALL ME CRAZY: 33 VOICES START THE CONVERSATION ABOUT MENTAL HEALTH and the editor/author of HERE WE ARE: FEMINISM FOR THE REAL WORLD. Her next book, BODY TALK, will publish in Fall 2020. Follow her on Instagram @heykellyjensen .

CSM reviews content, and part of that includes rating titles on violence and scariness; language; sex, romance, and nudity; and drinking, drugs, and smoking. Many of these categories are, of course, pause for concern but also incredibly valuable for parents looking to find books or other media for their kids. Some parents don’t want their kids to read profanity, and CSM offers a space for them to help make informed decisions.

Last week, Mackin announced a new partnership with Common Sense Media. Mackin is software used by school libraries across the United States to help purchase materials for the collection. Common Sense Media (CSM) is a website that launched in 2003 with the goal of helping families find media, including books, that meets their needs when it comes to content. CSM has evolved over its 21 years, and many of the reviewers the site utilizes now have some pretty solid backgrounds in literacy, education, and librarianship to help offer insight into the books that are reviewed. It hasn’t always been this way, and indeed, most people seem to have forgotten that CSM has been subject to controversy in the library and publishing world before.

Over its evolution, CSM has also begun to integrate information about how diverse materials are. For example, check out the notes on diversity in Judy Blume’s middle grade classic Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

CSM used to be entirely free for anyone to use. It, like many other websites, has gone to a freemium model. Now readers are limited to three reviews to access for free monthly, and if they want more, they can subscribe. The integration of CSM with Mackin presents an opportunity for Mackin users to have these reviews available without the limit, much as CSM used to offer when it was integrated with Barnes & Noble in 2010 (and led to concerns about CSM that seem to have disappeared). The relationship between CSM and Barnes & Noble ended at some point.

Given the rise of sites like BookLooks — a Moms For Liberty-created “review” database being rammed into schools and libraries across the country as an alternative to actual professional expertise — as well as RatedBooks, questions have come up over the legitimacy and use of Common Sense Media in schools and libraries.

Unfortunately, not only is the answer that it is complicated but also this new integration from Mackin makes things even more complex, complicated, and potentially damaging in our current censorship climate.

The Good CSM is an excellent tool for library workers to use as part of their reader’s advisory work. There are young people and parents looking for specific things in their books. This is a place for library workers to turn when they’re simply not familiar with everything in their collection intimately — the case for most library workers in most libraries because that would be a truly heroic feat.

A parent comes in and asks for books for their 12-year-old. The parent asks for it to be low on profanity and light on any depictions of sex or romance. The library workers have a great tool at their disposal with CSM if they don’t already have a list of such titles.

Common Sense Media reviews have far more depth than trade journal reviews. This is not just through these categorical assessments but about the book’s full story, too. As mentioned before, many reviews are written by actual experts in the field; each review is signed, and clicking their name brings you to their bio. The lack of anonymity helps library workers, educators, and parents get an idea of who is making the determinations behind the ratings. You can also see what else those reviewers have covered. This is especially helpful for diverse books, as you can understand whether or not these are reviews by people of the same background as the story or author. For example, the reviewer of The Hate U Give on CSM is not only Black herself, but she has reviewed a wide array of books by Black middle grade and YA authors.

Parents can write and assess the books, too, though. A book like The Hate U Give has 53 parent reviews and 184 kid reviews as of writing.

The level of detail these reviews can get into might be beneficial for many readers, and thus why it can be super helpful on the reader advisory level. If you’ve got a parent worried about their child’s budding interest in brands and consumerism, perhaps they will want to be cautious with The Hate U Give.

The Questionable In comparison with sites like BookLooks, Common Sense Media has a much longer history and paper trail behind it. Yet, there are still a lot of things to consider with it in the library world. What are the concerns behind using it to create a “clean reads” book list or book display? We know already “clean reads” is a deeply problematic label — no books are dirty — but more, what happens if books deemed “clean” via CSM are put onto a display and someone complains? How do you justify using a non-professional review source to create the list or display?

Then, there’s CSM’s creator, James P. Steyer. Steyer is a master networker and has been deeply invested in doing work at the federal level to help protect children. This is a good thing.

But perhaps not always.

Steyer is one of the driving forces behind the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA). KOSA is a slate of laws that would govern what websites could and could not do were they accessible to those under 18. It’s bipartisan legislation, and by all means, keeping kids safe online is important.

But much like the book banners operate under the guise of keeping kids safe in libraries, KOSA is a bill that would cause an outsized impact on marginalized kids. State-level Attorney Generals would be in charge of administering KOSA, meaning that the political hands that be would interpret as they wish. Imagine being a gay 15-year-old in Texas — your access to the internet would look and be entirely different than the 15-year-old gay teen in Illinois, all under the guise of “safety.” One of the bill’s coauthors believes that young people having access to actual history — including information about the Civil Rights Movement — could inflict mental harm.

It pays to be concerned with Streyer being such a force behind this bill and being the CEO of a site like CSM.

The Bad One thing worth noting is that “professional reviews” are in a separate tab from “Common Sense Media reviews” on Mackin. For now, at least.

We know that quiet/silent/soft censorship is a huge problem. District-initiated book bans — those either coming from administration or boards that direct library workers to remove titles they fear are going to be a problem or that they themselves find distasteful — are why we do not have a true handle of the scope of book banning right now. Dozens of incidents of quiet censorship are sitting in my personal to-write list, thanks to brave whistleblowers who’ve reached out to share what they’re being subjected to. This is not just happening in “red” states; Gavin Downing, a school librarian outside Seattle, saw himself handling censorship requests in his institution done quietly.

Indeed, it might be those so-called “good blue states” where this kind of censorship is not only happening but is rampant.

So what happens when library workers and administrators have easy access to a source like CSM, which rates books on profanity, diversity, romance, and physically-focused scenes?

We like to think library workers would not use those to make decisions, but in today’s censorship-friendly world, many will. It won’t be because they are evil or hate books or want to deny queer people or Black kids access to books about people like them. It’ll be because they’re operating in fight or flight mode and know that their job could be on the line were they to buy the book that, per CSM, has too much of something in it.

Library workers have been living this reality for 3.5 years now. At any time, they might find themselves in this very position, and more, they are tired and worn out from this many years of being called groomers, pornography peddlers, indoctrinators, and so forth. They have mounting bills to pay to simply survive in America, alongside tens of thousands of dollars of debt from needing to get a master’s degree to be seen as legitimate librarians. Now, a district administrator is asking why you bought a copy of an LGBTQ+ YA book for the collection, knowing that Common Sense Media said that it not only included a physical description of a trans teen falling in love with a nonbinary teen but that it also included a subplot about police violence and the book itself is set during the Civil Rights Movement.

“It’s not like it’s BookLooks,” explains the administrator asking for the librarian to be complicit in censorship. “It’s been integrated right into Mackin — it must be legitimate!”

What do they do then?

The field is being eroded by outside interests eager to delegitimize the profession. We shouldn’t be surprised that vendors themselves would choose to cash in rather than step up to fight. When librarians spoke up in early 2022 following a proposal by Follett — a vendor similar to Mackin — to include parental ratings, the plan was criticized and dropped.