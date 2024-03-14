The Atlantic’s List of The Great American Novels
The Atlantic just launched their list of the The Great American Novels. The list is the result of a project that looks at the most influential novels in America for the past 100 years (roughly from 1924-2023). The 136 novels on the list were chosen by The Atlantic's editors, who were in conversation with scholars, critics, and novelists outside of the publication. Of the 136 on the list, 45 are debut novels, three are children's books, nine won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, and around 60 have been banned in libraries or schools.
In constructing the list, Atlantic editors framed the definition of the Great American novel around the one that writer John William DeForest established in 1868 — which described a new kind of literature that painted "the American soul” — but expanded on it, saying "In 2024, our definition of literary greatness is wider, deeper, and weirder than DeForest likely could have imagined."
They continued, "At the same time, the novel is also under threat, as the forces of anti-intellectualism and authoritarianism seek to ban books and curtail freedom of expression. The American canon is more capacious, more fluid, and more fragile than perhaps ever before.”
Below are a few of The Atlantic's Great American Novels:
Passing by Nella Larsen
The Street by Ann Petry
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter by Carson McCullers
Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin
The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson
Oreo by Fran Ross
Corregidora by Gayl Jones
Stone Butch Blues by Leslie Feinberg
Salvage the Bones by Jesmyn Ward
Fates and Furies by Lauren Groff
There There by Tommy Orange
Caramelo by Sandra Cisneros
Erasure by Percival Everett
Dawn by Octavia E. Butler
For a the full list and more information on the endeavor, visit The Atlantic.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- Recent Hit Books on Goodreads
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- 2024 International Booker Prize Longlist Announced
- The Creator of Dragon Ball, Akira Toriyama, Has Died
- Reading Rainbow Documentary Trailer Drops
- Haruki Murakami’s First Novel in Six Years is Coming in November
- A Purr-fect Program: A Massachusetts Public Library Is Waiving Fines When Shown A Cat Photo
- The 2024 Audie Winners for Best Audiobooks
- Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s Limited Series RIPLEY