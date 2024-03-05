The 2024 Audie Winners for Best Audiobooks
The winners for this year’s Audie Awards were announced on March 4, 2024, at the Audio Publishers Association Gala in Los Angeles. The Audies, presented by the Audio Publishers Association, recognize excellence and distinction in audiobook and spoken-word entertainment. They are given to the performer of the audiobook.
Find below the winning title in each of the 27 categories. You can see the full roster of finalists in each at the Audie Awards website.
Audiobook of the Year:
- Surrender, written and narrated by Bono
Audio Drama Winner:
- Third Eye by Felicia Day, performed by Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, and a full cast
Autobiography/Memoir Winner:
- Making It So, written and narrated by Patrick Stewart
Best Fiction Narrator Winner:
- Billie Fulford-Brown, for performing The Last Lifeboat by Hazel Gaynor
Best Non-fiction Narrator Winner:
- Dion Graham, for performing King: A Life by Jonathan Eig
Business/Personal Development Winner:
- The Light We Carry, written and narrated by Michelle Obama
Erotica Winner:
- Anger Bang by Avery Flynn, narrated by Kirsten Leigh and Lance Greenfield
Spanish Language Winner:
- El Ingenioso Hidalgo Don Quijote de la Mancha by Miguel de Cervantes, narrated by Israel Elejalde, Pedro Casablanc, and a full cast
Faith-Based Fiction or Nonfiction Winner:
- Dark Fall by Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson, narrated by MacLeod Andrews
Fantasy Winner:
- The Dragon Reborn by Robert Jordan, narrated by Rosamund Pike
Fiction Winner:
- Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep
History/Biography Winner:
- Goodbye Christopher Robin: A.A. Milne and the Making of Winnie-the-Pooh by Ann Thwaite, preface by Frank Cottrell-Boyce, narrated by Simon Vance
Humor Winner:
- Leslie F*cking Jones, written and narrated by Leslie Jones, foreword by Chris Rock
UK-Produced Audiobook Winner:
- Someone Else’s Shoes by Jojo Moyes, narrated by Daisy Ridley
Literary Fiction & Classics Winner:
- The Iliad by Homer, translated by Emily Wilson, narrated by Audra McDonald
Middle Grade Winner:
- What Happened to Rachel Riley? by Claire Swinarski, narrated by Ferdelle Capistrano, Alexandra Hunter, and a full cast
Multi-Voiced Performance Winner:
- No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister, narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Braden Wright, and a full cast
Mystery Winner:
- Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice for Murderers by Jesse Q. Sutanto, narrated by Eunice Wong
Narration by the Authors Winner:
- It. Goes. So. Fast. – The Year of No Do-Overs, written and narrated by Mary Louise Kelly
Nonfiction Winner:
- Poverty, By America, by Matthew Desmond, narrated by Dion Graham
Original Work Winner:
- Exodus: The Shanghai Jews, by Kate McAll, performed by Edyta Brychta, Michael Canavan, and a full cast
Romance Winner:
- The True Love Experiment, by Christina Lauren, narrated by Jonathan Cole and Cindy Kay
Science Fiction Winner:
- Cassandra in Reverse, by Holly Smale, narrated by Kristin Atherton
Short Stories/Collections Winner:
- Wild and Precious: A Celebration of Mary Oliver, by Mary Oliver, with the contributions by Sophia Bush, Ross Gay, Samin Nosrat, Rainn Wilson, and Susan Cain, narrated by Sophia Bush
Thriller/Suspense Winner:
- All The Sinners Bleed, by S.A. Cosby, narrated by Adam Lazarre-White
Young Adult Winner:
- This Terrible True Thing, by Jenny Laden, narrated by Gail Shalan
Young Listeners Winner:
- The Skull, by Jon Klassen, narrated by Fairuza Balk and Jon Klassen
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- A Purr-fect Program: A Massachusetts Public Library Is Waiving Fines When Shown A Cat Photo
- Watch the Trailer for Netflix’s Limited Series RIPLEY
- Taylor Swift is Related to Emily Dickinson
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Butterfly in the Sky: Reading Rainbow Documentary Coming Out
- 2 Jelly Beans and a Half Cup of Lemonade — The Messiest Willy Wonka Event Ever
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
- Libby Announces Their New Book Awards — Along With the Finalists
- Here Are The 2024 Bram Stoker Award Finalists