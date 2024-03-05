audies award winner collage
The 2024 Audie Winners for Best Audiobooks

The winners for this year’s Audie Awards were announced on March 4, 2024, at the Audio Publishers Association Gala in Los Angeles. The Audies, presented by the Audio Publishers Association, recognize excellence and distinction in audiobook and spoken-word entertainment. They are given to the performer of the audiobook.

Find below the winning title in each of the 27 categories. You can see the full roster of finalists in each at the Audie Awards website.

  • Third Eye by Felicia Day, performed by Felicia Day, Neil Gaiman, and a full cast

  • Anger Bang by Avery Flynn, narrated by Kirsten Leigh and Lance Greenfield

  • Dark Fall by Brian Andrews and Jeffrey Wilson, narrated by MacLeod Andrews

  • Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep

  • The Iliad by Homer, translated by Emily Wilson, narrated by Audra McDonald

  • No Two Persons by Erica Bauermeister, narrated by Barrie Kreinik, Braden Wright, and a full cast

  • The Skull, by Jon Klassen, narrated by Fairuza Balk and Jon Klassen

