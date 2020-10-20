Adam Binder isn’t your run of the mill magician. He’s not run of the mill anything since his brother committed him to a psych ward for hearing voices as a teen. Now that same brother needs his help with a magical problem that doesn’t quite fit into the perfect suburban life he’s built for himself. Typical. In order to save his sister-in-law’s life from a strange possession that seems to slowly be affecting all of Denver, Adam has to team up with an adorable human cop in way over his head and his first love, the ethereal elf who broke his heart. But the powers Adam is up against are way out of his league, and if he doesn’t figure out some way to stop it, and fast, all of Denver is going to be as good as gone.

Urban fantasy unlike you’ve ever seen it. This incredible debut by my friend David Slayton is the start of a fantasy series full of trailer park wizards, unearthly possessions, and all-too-real family drama you won’t be able to get enough of.