This one might be more eco-suspense than eco horror, but Korean author Yun Ko-Eun’s novel is still the perfect book for fans of eco horror. Yona works at a travel agency, and she arranges tours to different disaster zones. When she tries to report her boss for sexual assault, she’s punished by being sent to the desert island of Mui. There, she is told to pretend to be a tourist so she can assess whether the agency should continue their partnership with the destination. When Yona arrives on the island, she discovers the island has a plan. They want to manufacture a disaster to boost tourism. But at what cost?