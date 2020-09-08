There is a long and horrific history of medical experiments performed—often without the patient’s knowledge—on the Black community in America. And in Lakewood, a young college student, struggling to keep up with encroaching bills after her grandmother’s death, enrolls in a study in a small town called Lakewood. Lena believes she’s helping discover breakthroughs in the understanding of memory and neurodegenerative disease. But the more she learns about Lakewood, the less she seems to know. What is the true purpose of the study? And why are the observers so determined to see how far they can push the participants with the promise of a paycheck?

This horror novel leaves you with more questions than answers.