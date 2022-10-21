Republicans Propose Federal “Don’t Say Gay” Bill: Book Censorship News, October 21, 2022

It was only a matter of time before the “Don’t Say Gay” bill of Florida and the wave of similar anti-LGBTQ+ bills passed throughout the country made its way to the federal level.

Congressman Mike Johnson (Louisiana) introduced the “Stop the Sexualization of Children” Act into the House this week. The bill would “prohibit the use of Federal funds to develop, implement, facilitate, or fund any sexually-oriented program, event, or literature for children under the age of 10, and for other purposes.” The bill would disallow funding for any organization — from libraries to schools to medical facilities and more — offering any materials or programming related to “sexually oriented material” to people under the age of 10. The vagueness of this definition is precisely the point, as it would open the door for vast interpretation and would not only lead to censorship but would lead to the persecution of any individual who does not align with perceived notions of “appropriate.”

As writer Alejandra Cabarello points out, the provision within the bill for “Private Right of Action” is an open bounty for individuals to file lawsuits against anyone using federal funds, banning any and all discussion of LGBTQ+ people and topics wherein there might be children under 10.

This means a queer elementary school educator may be unable to do their job, simply because they are queer. Or because they show a film that one parent may disagree with and choose to interpret as sexual indoctrination.

It means a queer doctor in a public hospital could be sued simply for being queer. A logo that looks too suspiciously “like a rainbow flag” could trigger lawsuits.

And it means anyone could file a lawsuit against a library for having queer materials in the children’s area, even if those materials are age-appropriate.

I can't overstate how radical the private right of action portion is. The bill is so broadly defined that a pediatric hospital could be sued for having a pride flag or a medical pamphlet about gender dysphoria. It deputizes anti-LGBTQ bigots to engage in bounty lawsuits. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) October 18, 2022

So many of us have seen this coming, and now that it’s here, if you haven’t been making calls and sending emails to your representatives, this needs to be the reason that you do. Every beat in the bill is laden with the language being used by groups like Moms For Liberty and their ilk, creating a moral panic about the sexualization of children that does not exist.

Whether or not such a law passes is moot right now. That it was drafted says everything you need to know. That it is being considered is a frightening reality of where we are as a society right now. We are not progressive nor open minded, and we never have been.

Now, it’s simply being legislated.

Below is the list of every individual who cosigned the bill, which will help you in the midterm elections. Here is the full list of co-sponsors. Vote accordingly. pic.twitter.com/9dQ1iuppAd — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) October 18, 2022

Absolutely none of this should be surprising if you’ve been paying attention. It was coming.

Remember: it was never, it is never, and it will never be about the books.

It’s about the systematic erasure of people who do not fit the white, cishet, able bodied Christian nationalist mold.