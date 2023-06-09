SHINY HAPPY PEOPLE Is a Must-Watch to Understand Today’s Book Ban Movement: Book Censorship News, June 9, 2023

If you’ve been on social media over the last week, chances are you’ve seen the Shiny Happy People documentary series trending. Whether you have seen that, ignored that, or did not know about it at all until this moment, this Amazon Prime limited docuseries is a must-view in order to understand the roots of today’s book censorship movement.

Ostensibly an expose about the Duggar family, the series is much more than a story of the family. It is a look inside one of the most dangerous Christian fundamentalist movements in the country, the Institute in Basic Life Principles (IBPL), spearheaded by Bill Gothard. Over the course of the series, viewers are given an insider look into the lies being consumed as “truth” throughout far-right Christianity and its affiliated homeschools. Gothard, currently 88, stepped down from the institution he founded in 2014 following accusations from women in the church that he perpetrated rampant sexual abuse. He is among several well-known names within IBPL who have been accused of or charged with sexual abuse, including Josh Duggar, eldest child of the Duggar clan.

This is a theme throughout Shiny Happy People. Gothard’s teachings note that women remain subservient to men, that children be subservient to their parents, and that physical punishment is not only acceptable but expected in order to train obedience. These are but the tip of the iceberg.

The homeschool curriculum developed through the IBPL — called the Advanced Training Institute (ATI) — showcases the talking points being spewed by right-wing bigots bent on banning books. Take a look at some of the pages — and note, these are not jokes, not exaggerations, and not fake. These are part of the very educational curriculum being sold to IBPLP homeschool families, the very homeschool institutions that the book banners want to have public funds diverted toward for their own sake.

reading some wisdom booklets by bill gothard (the homeschooling curriculum for millions! of! kids!) and learning about slutty winking pic.twitter.com/O57whClveI — . (@swordsjew) October 29, 2021

A pair of images from the Gothard textbooks used by Christian fundamentalists. *This* is what we're up against. Images from this Gawker piece: https://t.co/CIgOz2w42f pic.twitter.com/uSfJkv07Do — Buttered Jorts (fka kelly jensen) 🐱🐰 (@veronikellymars) June 7, 2023

The tricky thing about this is ATI did teach us about Jesus. This page is from the very first WB. As a 9 year old one of my school assignments was to sit and judge people’s character by their appearance and was praised for learning to view people as Jesus did. https://t.co/kFB3M5JUkK pic.twitter.com/IaAH0h8nH6 — Ruth aka MomMomMom ☕️📚🧶 (@MomCoffeeBooks) June 4, 2023

And this one is from the Advanced Seminar Textbook and throughout the Wisdom booklets. You'll see how they become so fervently anti-LGBTQ+. All of the TWs for this set of images. pic.twitter.com/JxnRcDyoZv — Buttered Jorts (fka kelly jensen) 🐱🐰 (@veronikellymars) June 7, 2023

IBPL grooms its members to answer to the church and its philosophies. It grooms its children and women to be subservient to its men, utilizing physical abuse in order to do just that (yes, even the grown adult women are subject to “the rod” or time in the naughty corner at the discretion of their husbands).

While those of us outside this insular, fervent world are learning more about how deep and far Christian fundamentalism as activism goes — and indeed, these people play a very long game — IBPL and its ATI and affiliated education/training programs continue to thrive. There is a LOT of money within this organization of primarily white people, and that money is driving book bans firsthand right now.

Take, for example, the database in Louisiana, created by the Attorney General to snitch on librarians who offer inclusive books in their collections. Not only is this a substantial waste of taxpayer money and resources — on purpose, of course — but it is also partially funded by an old white guy named W. Ross Little, Junior. Who is that?

He happens to also be a funder behind political campaigns such as those of Jed Duggar. If you thought Josh was the only individual being groomed for politics in that family, you thought wrong.

It’s not just in politics though. These right-wing Christian extremists have taken to every possible corner of the internet and across social media to continue to spread their messages and beliefs. This is precisely what we’re seeing in school and library board meetings, and it’s also what we’re seeing when the affiliates of this organization and its homeschool curriculum share their beliefs as a tool for fueling outrage. Take for example the “Christian Mom” who decided that her kids could no longer watch Ms. Rachel, a YouTube star whose show for toddlers teaches music, colors, shapes, and more. Why did she have a problem with such a straightforward show?

She and her family do not believe in dinosaurs and they do not believe in pronouns (Ms. Rachel has a regularly appearing and deeply beloved guest on the show, Jules, who uses they/them pronouns).

This is the curriculum. They do not believe in dinosaurs. They do not believe in science. And they continue to advance these beliefs as truth every time they show up at board meetings and in board rooms, demanding everything from the removal of books about seahorses and Ruby Bridges to the defunding of public institutions like schools in favor of voucher programs which would continue to line the pockets of IBPL.

Homeschool programs like these promote isolation, promote dependence on white male authority figures, and create such a culture of fear that indoctrinates do not speak up for fear of retaliation and excommunication.

Go watch the series, whether or not you know anything about the Duggar family. TLC and other media companies have responsibility for promoting this on their hands, and they are complicit, too, in what we’re seeing happening across the country. Give a platform and spin a story that looks different from the truth and the responsibility falls on your hands.

Thank you to every survivor of this cult and others like it for speaking up and sharing — you are the reason we keep showing up to fight, knowing that writing a letter to a school board in support of queer books is nothing compared to being beaten, sexually assaulted, and groomed for subservience under the pretense of following the word of God.

For these people — and they are legion — the Bible is not a guide for how to love fellow man. It’s a tool of fear, hatred, and reproach.