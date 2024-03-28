Rebecca Yarros Announces Title of Next Book in FOURTH WING Series

Rebecca Yarros, author of last year’s über hits Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, has announced the title of the third book in The Empyrean series: Onyx Storm.

Yarros said that Onyx Storm will have “politics, new adventures, old enemies and of course, dragons.” It’s set to be published January 21, 2025, but is available for preorder now.

In adaptation news, The Empyrean series is being developed for a series by Amazon MGM Studios, which will be produced by Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

