Most Parents Rank Librarians as Trustworthy in New Parental Perceptions of Librarians Survey

Book Riot and the EveryLibrary Institute have released the results of their latest survey on parental perceptions of library workers. The survey, which took place in October and November 2023, asked over 1,500 parents and guardians with children under the age of 18 to provide insight on their thoughts and experiences with library workers. Among the findings are that:

92% of parents, grandparents, and guardians trust librarians to curate appropriate books and materials.

90% of parents report being comfortable allowing their child to select their own materials and 96% feel their children are safe within the library.

83% agree that librarians know what books children would love; 77% agree that librarians are friendly and approachable; 77% agree that librarians make the library a place for fun and creativity; and 85% agree that librarians support children’s learning.

91% of parents and guardians say that they trust public librarians and 86% find school librarians trustworthy.

85% of parents report being satisfied or very satisfied with librarians

This survey highlights that the vast majority of parents and guardians respect and trust in their local library workers. The results contradict many of the claims made by right-wing outlets, as well as stand in stark opposition to the sorts of labels people from those political groups have applied to librarians over the last several years. Librarians are trusted, respected, and provide safe places for children.

You can access the press release about the latest survey, alongside the full survey results. We’ll be covering them more in depth on Friday in the Literary Activism newsletter as well.

