ReadForMaui: Join the Maui Relief Effort Readathon!

In March of this year, author Sim Kern hosted the Trans Rights Readathon on TikTok and raised over $200,000 for trans organizations. Inspired by their success, The Queer Collective book club is hosting the Maui Relief Effort Readathon to raise money for organizations helping in Maui after devastating wildfires have caused so much destruction.

The Maui Relief Effort Readathon starts today, August 14th, and runs for the next two weeks, ending August 28th. You can participate by filling out the Google form, reading books by Hawaiian and Polynesian authors for the next two weeks, talking about the readathon on social media by using the tag #ReadForMaui, and pledging to donate to Maui relief organizations — for example, you could pledge a dollar amount by page count, chapters finished, or number of books you get through. You can jump in at any time!

For more information, check out the readathon information and guidelines, the Google form, their recommendations for organizations to donate to, and their list of books by Hawaiian and Polynesian authors.

