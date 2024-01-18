Illustrated Edition of THE HUNGER GAMES Coming Later This Year

This new edition of the bestselling, era-defining dystopian coming-of-age story will feature more than 30 black-and-white illustrations, and be published in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

David Levithan, VP, Publisher, and Editorial Director for Scholastic said, “Those of us who have been enthralled by the world of The Hunger Games for the past fifteen years will have new reason to be spellbound, as this new illustrated edition gives us both a reason to reread the novel (which continues to resonate) and a chance to see it with new eyes, through the extraordinary vision of Nico Delort.”

As of yet, there isn’t a sale page for this new edition, but you can keep abreast of Hunger Games news here.