Help Support the Book Drive for Green Hill School Prison Library

Green Hill School in Chehalis, Washington is, as described on its website, a “medium/maximum security fenced facility that provides older males sentenced to Juvenile Rehabilitation treatment with education and vocational training.” Graduate students in University of Washington’s Information School are holding a book drive to upgrade the books available in the Green Hill School library.

Grad students are asking for help upgrading books available at the library of a prison for men under 26 years old in Chehalis, WA. The goal is 200 new books from a wishlist compiled by residents. List: https://t.co/RJiv3vPShA (Only new books shipped from Amazon can be accepted) pic.twitter.com/cl0IClktIL — Books to Prisoners (Seattle) (@B2PSeattle) February 28, 2023

The prison only accepts new books shipped from Amazon. There is an Amazon wishlist of books you can buy to have sent to Green Hill School, including English and Spanish titles. Some of the most common genres and formats are fantasy books, art books and supplies, and language learning books.

The books also show just how young these men are, with children’s books (like the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series and the Percy Jackson series) and YA novels popular requests.

The book drive has set a goal of 200 new books to be added to the library, and you can help by donating through their Amazon wishlist! You can find out more about the Green Hill School library and the fundraiser at their linktree.