This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s time to bust out the wassail and spread some cheer. That’s right, Christmas time is almost here! It would be hard to pinpoint any one single favorite part of the holidays for me, but stories are certainly a part of the Christmas tradition I grew up with and continue to play a role in how I celebrate today. It was a Christmas Eve tradition in my family to read some version of the poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore, which to this day will always be “Twas the Night Before Christmas” in my head. And I loved reading The Polar Express long before it was a movie.

No surprise, then, that I wanted to spread a bit of holiday cheer with a fictional Christmas character quiz. These characters from beloved Christmas stories each have a unique relationship to the holidays — just like you! Sure, most of them are pretty integral to their own Christmas stories, so if you’re a total Scrooge you may not like the outcome, but the festive rest of us can find our perfect Christmas match!

So just how festive are you? Do you have Santa Claus levels of cheer to spare or are you more on the level of a mischievous Jack Frost? Take our quiz and find out!

Keep reading to find out what fictional Christmas characters you might get in the quiz!

Check Your Shelf Newsletter Sign up to receive Check Your Shelf, the Librarian's One-Stop Shop For News, Book Lists, And More. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Jack Frost

Jack Frost is a sprite-like figure responsible for frosty weather in various folklore and fairy tale traditions.

Santa Claus

Santa Claus is a folkloric figure based on a generous saint from near modern-day Turkey who has become a part of Christmas tradition. He features prominently in beloved Christmas stories like The Night Before Christmas which has been retold in many wonderful variations like Rachel Isadora’s The Night Before Christmas set in Africa and Twas Nochebuena, which explores Latino Christmas traditions.

Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Rudolf is, you guessed it, a red-nosed reindeer who leads Santa’s sleigh in Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Cindy Lou Who

Cindy Lou Who is a young Who from Whoville in How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Krampus

Krampus is a creature that punishes naughty children in Alpine folklore and more recently in fun children’s books like Goodnight Krampus.

The Nutcracker

The Nutcracker (or The Nutcracker Prince) is a nutcracker doll brought to life from the original The Nutcracker and the Mouse King or more recent children’s book adaptations like The Nutcracker in Harlem.

Lucy Pevensie

Lucy Pevensie is the youngest of the Pevensie siblings from The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe.

Journey

Journey is the creative granddaughter of toy inventor Jeronicus Jangle from the musical Jingle Jangle which has been adapted into fun children’s books like The Perfect Gift: A Jingle Jangle Story by Lyn Sisson-Talbert and David E. Talbert and The Square Root of Possible: A Jingle Jangle Story by Lyn Sisson-Talbert and David E. Talbert.

Don’t pout just because you’ve finished our fictional Christmas character quiz; there’s plenty more holiday fun to be had!