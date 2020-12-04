It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and that means it’s time for all the holiday romances. This winter I’ve been cozying up with books like Christina Lauren’s In a Holidaze and Adriana Herrera’s Mangos and Mistletoe. There’s just something about a wintery, feel-good romance this time of year that really puts me in the holiday spirit. But to be honest, it’s only recently that I’ve started getting into the holiday romance genre myself—because yes, there are more than enough books out there for it to justify getting its own separate category. And the plethora of holiday romances can make it a bit overwhelming when it comes to deciding where to start. Take the seemingly innocuous title, The Twelve Dates of Christmas. Unique enough, right. Until you search it on Goodreads and find 15+ titles bearing that exact name. Yikes. That’s a lot of books to sort through.

So how to choose? With all those books out there—and so many of them good—how do you decide which holiday romance you should read this year? Maybe you have time to read through every iteration of The Twelve Dates of Christmas to determine which one is a five star read, but…probably not. Especially if you’re like me and want to make sure you’re finding the best of the best. Because, let’s be honest, there’s only so much time and so many books to read. Especially around the holidays. Who wants to waste precious reading time on anything but the coziest, most heart-melting holiday romances when that’s the case? Not every book is a Royal Holiday.

Using a very scientific method involving gingerbread, spice, and everything Buddy the Elf, we’ve crafted the perfect formula to determine which holiday romance is perfect for you. Just answer a few questions about all your favorite wintery things and our book elves will get to work. Want something hygge? No problem. A bit of fake dating to go along with your cocoa? We’ve got you covered. Whether your holiday traditions involve watching White Christmas or baking up a storm, this carefully crafted quiz will churn out your ideal book for fireside reading. Hallmark who?

