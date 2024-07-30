Reading Recs for Chappell Roan Fans, and More Book News!

Katie's parents never told her "no" when she asked for a book, which was the start of most of her problems. She has a BA in Creative Writing from Lake Forest College and is working towards a master's degree in library science at U of I. She works full time at a public library reference desk in northern IL, specializing in readers’ advisory and general book enthusiasm, and she has a deep-rooted love of all things disturbing, twisted, and terrifying. (She takes enormous pleasure in creeping out her coworkers.) When she's not spending every waking hour at the library, she's at home watching Cubs baseball with her cats and her cardigan collection, and when she's not at home, she's spending too much money on concert tickets. Her hobbies include debating the finer points of Harry Potter canon, hitting people upside the head who haven’t read The Martian, and convincing her boyfriend that she can, in fact, fit more books onto her shelves. Twitter: @kt_librarylady

Orbit has launched a new horror imprint called Run For It.

How on earth are we almost to August?? Even though I don’t consider myself a summer person, I’m dismayed at how quickly it’s speeding by. If you’re in the same boat, keep reading for some historical fiction and romantasy to take you through the dog days of summer.

60+ of the best summer reads of 2024.

Best books of the year so far

Weekly book picks from Crime Reads, LitHub, New York Times, Wall Street Journal.

What Your Patrons Are Hearing About

The Book of Elsewhere – Keanu Reeves & China Miéville (BBC, Guardian, New York Times, People)

Catalina – Karla Cornejo Villavicencio (New York Times, People, Washington Post)

Feh: A Memoir – Shalom Auslander (New York Times, Washington Post)

The Modern Fairies – Clare Pollard (New York Times, Washington Post)

RA/Genre Resources

What exactly makes a “romantasy?”

Why we need speculative fiction more than ever.

Where to start with Jodi Picoult.

On the Riot

The best books out in August, according to indie booksellers.

New SFF for your book club this summer.

BIPOC beach reads.

The best new weekly releases to TBR, and the best new LGBTQ+ weekly releases.

What is an autoethnography?

All Things Comics

Here’s a new trailer for Joker: Folie À Deux.

Patton Oswalt’s comic book Minor Threats is being adapted as a Netflix series.

On the Riot

What are the best yaoi manga to start with?

Audiophilia

On the Riot

9 new SFF audiobooks.

Book Lists, Book Lists, Book Lists

Children/Teens

11 books for kids who love sea life.

Picture books to boost social and emotional learning skills.

Make a splash with these summer read-alouds.

20 smart books to help your kids get ready for preschool or kindergarten.

Early chapter books with fierce female characters.

Swoon-worthy YA romantasy books to obsess over.

Adults

Books for Disability Pride Month.

Have a Brat (Book) Summer with these brat color-coded reads. (Sorry, I’m not quite up on what this means either.)

8 novels about the dangerous pursuit of youth and beauty.

6 crime and horror novels with unusual narrators.

5 of the best books about conspiracy theories.

The literature of obsession, addiction, and disease.

9 books that blur the boundary between novel and story collection.

7 books that reimagine queer history.

12 rockstar romance novels.

27 dark and twisted romances.

So you want to read a memoir?

On the Riot

Books by and about Kamala Harris for readers of all ages.

10 summer ghost story novels.

8 “one last heist” thriller novels.

8 of the best perimenopause books.

12 of the best queer historical romances.

5 books for fans of Chappell Roan.

8 short historical fiction reads you can finish in one sitting.

10 hilarious and heartfelt books like Funny Story.

8 quirky books like Before the Coffee Gets Cold.

Level Up (Library Reads)

Do you take part in Library Reads, the monthly list of best books selected by librarians only? We’ve made it easy for you to find eligible diverse titles to nominate. Kelly Jensen has a guide to discovering upcoming diverse books, and Edelweiss has a new catalog dedicated to diverse titles, which is managed by Early Word Galley Chatter Vicki Nesting. Check it out!

Peace out, friends. Don’t let summer pass you by — enjoy some good weather this week!

—Katie McLain Horner, @kt_librarylady on Twitter.

