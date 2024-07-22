Arvyn Cerézo is an arts and culture writer/reporter with bylines in Book Riot , Publishers Weekly , South China Morning Post , PhilSTAR Life , the Asian Review of Books , and other publications. You can find them on arvyncerezo.com and @ArvynCerezo on Twitter.

Magical realism is the inclusion of magic into seemingly realistic storylines, and these days, it’s more commonly associated with Latin American writers. In Japanese literature, authors such as Natsume Soseki, Haruki Murakami, and Toshikazu Kawaguchi are a few of the most popular authors of Japanese magical realism, but this particular variety isn’t really that big in the wider publishing world.

Although the term magical realism has its roots in Latin America, it’s not really a new concept in Japanese literature . In fact, it can be traced back through Japan’s history.

But it looks like that’s starting to change. Recently, Kawaguchi’s books in the Before the Coffee Gets Cold series have become international bestsellers. The first installment follows the lives of characters who plunge into the past while sipping a warm cup of coffee in a coffee shop in Japan. They have to do that before their time runs out or before their cups of coffee go cold.

If you’re looking for books with a similar feel, vibe, or story to this beloved series, you’re in luck. I have books in here that have themes similar to Before The Coffee Gets Cold, narratives of going through the fabric of time to look at the past long gone. There are stories that incorporate a parallel dimension theme in which characters see glimpses of their other lives and its possible outcomes. Some of the books in here are set in coffee shops, which gives a strong vibe to the story. Some do the opposite by leaning into the future, but they still evoke the same sensations. Whatever the flavor, these books are ideal to pick up after an adrenaline rush from this magical series.

Here are eight cozy and quirky books like Before The Coffee Gets Cold.

The DallerGut Dream Department Store by Miye Lee, translated by Sandy Joosun Lee The story follows Penny, who applies for a job as a vendor at a quaint store. In the book, the store sells dreams in glass bottles that serve as a panacea for its customers’ ills. DallerGut, Penny’s boss, teaches her how to sell these dreams as a real estate agent would. The story, however, doesn’t entirely revolve around her. It also features characters who seek out specific dreams, such as seeing into the future, being able to fly, having a baby, and sparking an inspiration. The story’s central theme is these people’s problems and how the store can help ease them through dreams.

The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai, translated by Jesse Kirkwood Set in Kyoto, the story follows Koishi and her father, who own a restaurant. They attract many customers to their restaurant not only because the food’s delicious, but also because it’s magical, literally and figuratively. Koishi and her father, both “food detectives” who delve into their customers’ lives like they were FBI agents, can prepare dishes for them that evoke long-forgotten memories while also providing a glimpse into their future.