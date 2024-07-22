8 Quirky Books like BEFORE THE COFFEE GETS COLD
Although the term magical realism has its roots in Latin America, it’s not really a new concept in Japanese literature. In fact, it can be traced back through Japan’s history.
Magical realism is the inclusion of magic into seemingly realistic storylines, and these days, it’s more commonly associated with Latin American writers. In Japanese literature, authors such as Natsume Soseki, Haruki Murakami, and Toshikazu Kawaguchi are a few of the most popular authors of Japanese magical realism, but this particular variety isn’t really that big in the wider publishing world.
But it looks like that’s starting to change. Recently, Kawaguchi’s books in the Before the Coffee Gets Cold series have become international bestsellers. The first installment follows the lives of characters who plunge into the past while sipping a warm cup of coffee in a coffee shop in Japan. They have to do that before their time runs out or before their cups of coffee go cold.
If you’re looking for books with a similar feel, vibe, or story to this beloved series, you’re in luck. I have books in here that have themes similar to Before The Coffee Gets Cold, narratives of going through the fabric of time to look at the past long gone. There are stories that incorporate a parallel dimension theme in which characters see glimpses of their other lives and its possible outcomes. Some of the books in here are set in coffee shops, which gives a strong vibe to the story. Some do the opposite by leaning into the future, but they still evoke the same sensations. Whatever the flavor, these books are ideal to pick up after an adrenaline rush from this magical series.
Here are eight cozy and quirky books like Before The Coffee Gets Cold.
The DallerGut Dream Department Store by Miye Lee, translated by Sandy Joosun Lee
The story follows Penny, who applies for a job as a vendor at a quaint store. In the book, the store sells dreams in glass bottles that serve as a panacea for its customers’ ills. DallerGut, Penny’s boss, teaches her how to sell these dreams as a real estate agent would.
The story, however, doesn’t entirely revolve around her. It also features characters who seek out specific dreams, such as seeing into the future, being able to fly, having a baby, and sparking an inspiration. The story’s central theme is these people’s problems and how the store can help ease them through dreams.
The Kamogawa Food Detectives by Hisashi Kashiwai, translated by Jesse Kirkwood
Set in Kyoto, the story follows Koishi and her father, who own a restaurant. They attract many customers to their restaurant not only because the food’s delicious, but also because it’s magical, literally and figuratively.
Koishi and her father, both “food detectives” who delve into their customers’ lives like they were FBI agents, can prepare dishes for them that evoke long-forgotten memories while also providing a glimpse into their future.
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama, translated by Alison Watts
The story is somewhat meta as it centers around books and librarians. Komachi understands what each patron of her Tokyo library needs to find on the shelves and can recommend the perfect book for them to read.
What You Are Looking For Is in the Library chronicles the stories of various people who are looking for answers to their life’s problems, and Komachi is more than happy to help them with her accurate book recommendations.
The Crescent Moon Tearoom by Stacy Sivinski [October 2024]
The book revolves around three witch sisters Anne, Violet, and Beatrix, who run a cozy tea shop in Chicago. While their customers sip their warm cups of tea, the sisters provide readings that show a glimpse into the future.
However, the sisters’ lives take a turn for the worse when the Council of Witches in Chicago assigns them a difficult assignment, and failure to accomplish it in time will result in the closure of their business. This is compounded by a discovery that they have been cursed.
The Full Moon Coffee Shop by Mai Mochizuki, translated by Jesse Kirkwood
The story is based on a Japanese mythology about “lucky cats,” which are said to bring fortune to those who show them affection.
In the book, some characters are led to a strange coffee shop operated by talking cats. These people have done something good for the cats, but they appear to be lost in their lives. While sipping their cups of coffee in the bizarre coffee shop, the cats try to figure out what went wrong and help them recover.
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig
The book follows Nora, who believes she has failed in life. Falling into depression, she desperately wants to change her situation.
She then stumbles upon the Midnight Library one day, an ether in which she’s presented with various versions of herself. It’s like parallel universes, with endless possibilities for how she could live different lives than she does now. Nora can now shape the course of her life according to her preferences, but it comes with a steep cost.
Lonely Castle in the Mirror by Mizuki Tsujimura, translated by Philip Gabriel
Seven students facing difficulties in life have stopped attending school. But then, they find a portal into a magical realm that takes them to a mysterious castle. This castle becomes their safe haven, their go-to place during supposed school hours.
There’s a catch, though. If they don’t leave the premises by 5 p.m., they will be in danger of being killed. They must also find a key within the castle, and the one who finds it gets a wish. But this also means that everything ends and disappears, including their recollection of the strange castle.
The Ghost Cat by Alex Howard [August 2024]
The story begins at a lady’s house in the early 20th century, where the cat dies at its owner’s residence. Then it turns into a Ghost Cat whose name is Grimalkin.
The book chronicles the adventures of this magical cat through time and history, its adventures in Edinburgh as it roams to various places while observing the passage of time.
Despite the subgenre’s growing popularity, Japanese literature extends beyond Japanese magical realism. Want to explore more? Here are some Japanese authors that are rarely mentioned elsewhere and authors to read beyond Murakami.