If you’re wondering these things, for starters, the term “yaoi” first appeared in the ’80s when fans began to write amateur, fan-made comics where they paired up male characters from popular anime. The acronym comes from “yama nashi ochi nashi imi nashi,” which translates to “no climax, no ending, no meaning.” This meant stories that were solely focused on sexual encounters instead of actual plot or character development.

What is yaoi? Where can I read it? What are the best yaoi manga to start with?

The term quickly caught popularity, and in the next twenty years, other countries and readers from those countries were using it as well. In Japan though, a new term appeared — “bōizu rabu” — which came from the English translation of “boy’s love”. If you go onto online retailers and bookstores nowadays, you’ll most likely see Boy’s Love or BL manga when referring to manga featuring male/male romantic relationships.

To many, yaoi has become an outdated word. Boy’s Love is widely used by many writers, publishers, media, and readers. You’ll find the term yaoi more in fanfiction sites and fan-made pages. Still, don’t be surprised if you find both terms sometimes; people use them interchangeably.

Where can I read yaoi manga?

Nowadays, you can read yaoi manga, or manhwa, in different ways. You can read it in print, for example. Stores and online retailers have a wide catalog of yaoi, or BL, manga in print format and I’m sure you can find the perfect one for you based on your favorite themes, tropes, and plots. Personally, w hile I do read manga and manhwa in digital form sometimes, I prefer reading in print. I’m so happy that publishers in North America are acquiring licenses for yaoi manga or manhwa more so now than ever before. Imprints that currently are releasing them are SuBLime, Seven Seas, Juné, and TOKYOPOP, to name a few.

You can also read them online as well. Websites like Tapas, Webtoon, Lezhin, or TappyToon, are some of the ones you can use to do it. Most of them will have a sort of ticket program where you will have to buy coins or tickets in order to continue reading after a few chapters. Also, publishers do tend to release manga in digital format, too, so you can get the digital file on any retailer and read it on your preferred device, like your phone or tablet.

What are the best Yaoi or BL manga to start with?