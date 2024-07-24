What Are the Best Yaoi Manga to Start With?
What is yaoi? Where can I read it? What are the best yaoi manga to start with?
If you’re wondering these things, for starters, the term “yaoi” first appeared in the ’80s when fans began to write amateur, fan-made comics where they paired up male characters from popular anime. The acronym comes from “yama nashi ochi nashi imi nashi,” which translates to “no climax, no ending, no meaning.” This meant stories that were solely focused on sexual encounters instead of actual plot or character development.
The term quickly caught popularity, and in the next twenty years, other countries and readers from those countries were using it as well. In Japan though, a new term appeared — “bōizu rabu” — which came from the English translation of “boy’s love”. If you go onto online retailers and bookstores nowadays, you’ll most likely see Boy’s Love or BL manga when referring to manga featuring male/male romantic relationships.
To many, yaoi has become an outdated word. Boy’s Love is widely used by many writers, publishers, media, and readers. You’ll find the term yaoi more in fanfiction sites and fan-made pages. Still, don’t be surprised if you find both terms sometimes; people use them interchangeably.
Where can I read yaoi manga?
Nowadays, you can read yaoi manga, or manhwa, in different ways. You can read it in print, for example. Stores and online retailers have a wide catalog of yaoi, or BL, manga in print format and I’m sure you can find the perfect one for you based on your favorite themes, tropes, and plots. Personally, while I do read manga and manhwa in digital form sometimes, I prefer reading in print. I’m so happy that publishers in North America are acquiring licenses for yaoi manga or manhwa more so now than ever before. Imprints that currently are releasing them are SuBLime, Seven Seas, Juné, and TOKYOPOP, to name a few.
You can also read them online as well. Websites like Tapas, Webtoon, Lezhin, or TappyToon, are some of the ones you can use to do it. Most of them will have a sort of ticket program where you will have to buy coins or tickets in order to continue reading after a few chapters. Also, publishers do tend to release manga in digital format, too, so you can get the digital file on any retailer and read it on your preferred device, like your phone or tablet.
What are the best Yaoi or BL manga to start with?
Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher by Tama Mizuki
Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher is a beautiful story about two people who find companionship in each other while they go through the ups and downs of life.
Meet Hitsuji, a slightly anxious elementary school teacher. One day, he gets involved in one of his students’ lives only to find out the student’s father is none other than his high school crush, Hatoyama.
Sasaki and Miyano by Shou Harusono
One of the best yaoi manga is, hands down, Sasaki and Miyano, a heart-warming high-school romance between classmates. Miyano is a student who has a secret love for BL manga. While he reads them, Miyano doesn’t have any experience with love…until he meets upper classmate Sasaki, who completely changes his world.
Sasaki and Miyano has been adapted to anime, and has a movie that works as a sequel as well. You can look forward to the slow-burn romance, the soft ways they interact, and the anticipation of them finally confessing their feelings for each other!
My Summer of You by Nagisa Furuya
Perfect for the summer, My Summer of You tells the story of high school classmates, Chiharu Saeki and Wataru Toda, who become fast friends, sharing their love for movies. But when Chiharu confesses his love for Wataru, it starts slowly changing their relationship.
Though the boys continue to enjoy each other’s company through the summer, Wataru realizes that maybe this love is not one-sided and he might feel the same way too.
My Love Mix-Up! by Wataru Hinekure and Aruko
Another great yaoi manga is My Love Mix-Up!, a high-school romance of misunderstandings, first loves, and crushes!
Alongside Sasaki and Miyano, I feel like both are perfect starters if you want to start reading BL manga. My Love Mix-Up! delights you with its freshness and sweetness as soon as you start reading.
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! by Yuu Toyota
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! is everything you want in a romance. It has humor, hilarious dialogue, interesting characters, and magic. Doesn’t that sound perfect?
The manga is about Adachi, a 30-year-old virgin, who suddenly develops powers: he can listen to people when they touch him. That’s amazing, right? Not for Adachi though, because he has no clue how this works. To make matters worse, he finds out his handsome colleague at work has a huge crush on him.
Old-Fashioned Cupcake by Sagan Sagan
Charming you with delightful art and beautiful writing, Old-Fashioned Cupcake is a yaoi manga everyone needs to be reading.
The manga follows Nozue, a salaryman living a very routine-like life. His younger coworker wants to help him get out of this rut, so they go to a pancake shop, a place Nozue has been wanting to go to! This kickstarts an unlikely friendship between them that soon turns into something they never expected.
Expect angsty moments, a lot of pining (and I do mean a lot!), and a sweet romance between two people who couldn’t be more perfect for each other.
The Dangerous Convenience Store by 945
Now, if what you’re looking for is a steamy BL story, The Dangerous Convenience Store might be what you need in your life. Originally a webtoon, this manhwa is a hilarious romantic comedy about a convenience store part-timer and the mysterious, handsome mafia boss who regularly comes to the store.
Mobsters in Love by Chiyoko Origami
If you’re in the mood for an age-gap BL romance between a mafia boss and his right-hand man, you better read this now. It currently has one volume out, with a second volume releasing in September 2024.
Mobsters in Love is a great story that features older protagonists. I feel like a lot of the popular yaoi manga right now have characters who are in either high school or college. And while I love them as well, I do think it’s also important and amazing to showcase older protagonists too!
Semantic Error by Angy and J. Soori
The mega-popular, super-successful yaoi manhwa is finally going to be released in print in North America! Meanwhile, if you want to start reading it, you can do it right now online.
The story follows computer science major Sangwoo Choo and his relationship with Jaeyoung Jang, a classmate of his. After Sangwoo cuts everyone’s name from their group project when they don’t contribute anything, it creates a domino effect, ruining Jaejoung’s chance to graduate. Now, Jaejoung is committed to being the thorn in Sangwoo’s side…even if it means spending more time together.
Our Sunny Days by Jeong Seokchan
This light-hearted BL manhwa is comforting, adorable, and perfect for times when you need a break from hard-hitting stories. Our Sunny Days tells the story of single father Sung Ho, who has decided to move to the countryside in order to start anew. But it’s not looking well for him when he bumps into a grumpy good-looking man who accuses him of stealing from his store.
If a guide to BL manga is something you’ve been looking for, get reading! Find out more about it and add more recommendations to your always-growing list.
Looking for more queer comics? Check out this list too!