Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

A few weeks ago, I gave a couple suggestions for BIPOC beach reads to read this summer. Since then, I’ve seen a few TikToks and other social media posts talking about how, while people appreciate BIPOC books that focus on exploring various traumas and highlighting injustices, they also just want to read about people enjoying life.

And so I thought to compile a list of BIPOC beach reads, where diverse characters are kicking it with friends and lovers, going on bougie vacations, and even just kiki-ing on the beach.