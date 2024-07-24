New Sci-Fi and Fantasy for Book Clubs This Summer

Erica Ezeifedi, Associate Editor, is a transplant from Nashville, TN that has settled in the North East. In addition to being a writer, she has worked as a victim advocate and in public libraries, where she has focused on creating safe spaces for queer teens, mentorship, and providing test prep instruction free to students. Outside of work, much of her free time is spent looking for her next great read and planning her next snack. Find her on Twitter at @Erica_Eze_ .

I’ve always been a sci-fi and fantasy girlie, and apparently, so are our readers. Sci-fi and fantasy articles tend to be among the most popular on our site, and so I thought it time to do a little roundup up for the book clubbers for this summer.

Below, you’ll find magic-wielding femmes, time-traveling romance, and edgy, queer cyberpunk detective mystery, and more.