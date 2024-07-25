8 Short Historical Fiction Reads You Can Finish In One Sitting
Give me a story about some time in the past, and make it snappy! Short fiction, whether it be in the form of a story or novella, is uniquely captivating. Due to its limited length, the author must be particular about which details to include and which to exclude.
Longform historical fiction is extremely popular and easy to find. Short historical fiction, though? That’s a rare gem. To tell a historical story, and tell it well, the author must draw the reader into the historical world, filling it with believable details without overcrowding the limited space. When we read historical fiction, we are looking into a past informed by our present. The tones in short historical fiction can range from provoking to upsetting to pure entertainment. Themes inspired by the author’s knowledge and experience must provide a context for their window of history in a very short amount of time. That is why short historical fiction is so different from longform historical fiction.
If you’re not certain of where to start with short historical fiction, let this list be a starting point. I’ve gathered a few novellas, as well as a mix of story collections set in different times and places. Each of these, whether they’re novellas or a story from one of the collections, can be read in a single sitting! Settle in and get ready to step into the past.
Historical Fiction Novellas and Standalone Short Stories
The Blue Fox by Sjón, Translated by Victoria Cribb
Sparse yet lyrical, this Icelandic novella explores the relationship between man and nature. Set in 1880s Iceland, we follow Balder Skugguson, a priest, as he hunts for the blue fox. Meanwhile, Fridrick Fridjonsson, an herbalist, is left with a myriad of difficult decisions as he cares for a traumatized girl with Down’s syndrome. This tale is wrapped in folklore and mystery. 130 pages.
The Road Home by Kristin Harmel
Part of a collection on motherhood, this story is set in WWII France. After receiving horrible news, Marie Vachon fosters a Jewish orphan named Josiane. She pours all of her love and grief into caring for the boy, and they become inseparable. Three years later, Marie’s heart is broken all over again when something unexpected happens. 42 pages.
A Rose for Emily by William Faulkner
This Southern Gothic classic is set in post-Civil War Mississippi. Told in a non-linear narrative, the townspeople of Jefferson pay their respects to the eccentric and once-affluent Emily at her funeral. When the pull of curiosity is too much, the townspeople discover an unsettling secret in Emily’s bedroom. 36 pages.
Historical Fiction Short Story Collections
Sour Heart by Jenny Zhang
Zhang’s debut collection features stories of growing up as a Chinese American girl. Windows into 1990s New York City and 1960s Shanghai reveal the small horrors of childhood loneliness and the ripple effects of the Chinese Cultural Revolution. Disturbing and evocative, Sour Heart is a fierce set of stories.
Ship Fever by Andrea Barrett
In this collection of short stories, Barrett effortlessly weaves scientific history with complex human issues. In the title novella, a reluctant young doctor works with typhoid patients who recently arrived from Ireland. Gripping and evocative, each story is peppered with scientific details.
Say You’re One of Them by Uwem Akpan
Each story in this collection focuses on a child in a different African country, each living in abject poverty and conflict. Akpan uses shifting language and style, creating a vibrant, detailed world within each story.
A Thousand Years of Good Prayers by Yiyun Li
This mixed historical and contemporary collection flows unexpectedly from one story to the next, exploring different aspects of Chinese culture and the diaspora. In “Immortality,” traditions of the past meet the harsh realities of modern China in a question of what it means to be immortal today.
The World Doesn’t Require You by Rion Amilcar Scott
Welcome to Cross River, the setting for Scott’s dynamic speculative stories and home of god’s last son, a humble and obedient robot named Jim, and the only successful 19th-century slave revolt. Using themes of loneliness and folklore, decades of Cross River history pour out of these pages.
