8 Short Historical Fiction Reads You Can Finish In One Sitting

Give me a story about some time in the past, and make it snappy! Short fiction, whether it be in the form of a story or novella, is uniquely captivating. Due to its limited length, the author must be particular about which details to include and which to exclude.

Longform historical fiction is extremely popular and easy to find. Short historical fiction, though? That’s a rare gem. To tell a historical story, and tell it well, the author must draw the reader into the historical world, filling it with believable details without overcrowding the limited space. When we read historical fiction, we are looking into a past informed by our present. The tones in short historical fiction can range from provoking to upsetting to pure entertainment. Themes inspired by the author’s knowledge and experience must provide a context for their window of history in a very short amount of time. That is why short historical fiction is so different from longform historical fiction.