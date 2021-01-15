In her memoir, Harris begins from her childhood attending civil rights marches with her parents and tells the story of her life up to the 2016 election and the early years of the Trump administration. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, is one of the most prominent figures in the book, and the love they had for each other is evident throughout. Harris reflects on her first campaign for office and about her work as a prosecutor and how these things informed her view that we have more in common than the things which divide us. She also includes the fairly adorable story of how she met her husband, Doug Emhoff, and how he immediately sent her a list of all of the dates he was free to see her for the upcoming months. There is also a young readers edition of this title.