Books By and About Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris for Readers of All Ages
In November 2020, Kamala Harris made history as our first Black and South Asian American Vice President–Elect. Prior to that, she was also the second Black woman (and first South Asian American) elected to the Senate. She’s also a reader and is the author of several books. Her favorite books have been covered previously here at Book Riot. They include Native Son by Richard Wright and Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison. The Kamala Harris books below give readers of all ages the opportunity to learn more about our new Vice President.
Kamala Harris Books for Adults
The Truths We Hold: An American Journey by Kamala Harris
In her memoir, Harris begins from her childhood attending civil rights marches with her parents and tells the story of her life up to the 2016 election and the early years of the Trump administration. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, is one of the most prominent figures in the book, and the love they had for each other is evident throughout. Harris reflects on her first campaign for office and about her work as a prosecutor and how these things informed her view that we have more in common than the things which divide us. She also includes the fairly adorable story of how she met her husband, Doug Emhoff, and how he immediately sent her a list of all of the dates he was free to see her for the upcoming months. There is also a young readers edition of this title.
Smart on Crime by Kamala Harris with Joan O.C. Hamilton
In Smart on Crime, Harris lays out her vision for a justice system that strengthens communities and increases public safety. She rejects the idea that one can be “tough” on crime without being “smart” on crime. While The Truths We Hold is more recent, this title gives an idea of the work Harris did long before launching her presidential campaign.
Books for Younger Readers
Superheroes Are Everywhere by Kamala Harris and Mechal Renee Roe
As a child, Kamala Harris loved superheroes. When she looked at the people in her community, she started to see superheroes everywhere. This book shows children that all you need to do to be a superhero yourself is to be the best that you can be.
Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea by Meena Harris and Ana Ramírez González
Harris’s niece wrote the text of this children’s book about what happened when Kamala and her sister (and future campaign manager), Maya, discovered that anyone can make change in their community. The sisters decide to make a big change: they want to turn the empty courtyard of their apartment building into a playground! They run into obstacles but learn how to persevere in the face of disappointment.
Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice by Nikki Grimes and Laura Freeman
This illustrated biography for young readers tells the story of Harris’s fight for justice, beginning when she was a young girl fighting for the use of a soccer field. It shows how, from these beginnings, Harris eventually ran for Congress. It is the story of a woman who is committed to speak up for what she believes in and emphasizes how important it is to use your voice to speak up for justice.