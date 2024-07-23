The Best New Book Releases Out July 23, 2024

This cover simply gives. It gives color and style, but also a mood. A mood that Votang handles with a point-blank kind of humor.

As you might have guessed, Linh Ly is not actually doing fine. She’s 27 and her mother has starting dating a coworker. Thing is, her mother doesn’t have the best record with men—as is evident by Linh Ly’s traumatic childhood. So, Linh decides to spy on her mother and follow her around on dates, which helps distract her from the absolute nothingness of her own dating life…and the shooting that happened at the university where Linh works.