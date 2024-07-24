10 Hilarious and Heartfelt Books like FUNNY STORY

Isabelle Popp has written all sorts of things, ranging from astrophysics research articles and math tests to crossword puzzles and poetry. These days she's writing romance. When she's not reading or writing, she's probably knitting or scouring used book stores for vintage gothic romance paperbacks. Originally from New York, she's as surprised as anyone that she lives in Bloomington, Indiana.

Books like Funny Story aren’t so easy to come across. In these trope-saturated rom-com days, matching the tropes one-to-one simply won’t suffice. What makes Emily Henry stand out in the crowd is that her writing doesn’t rely too much on the tropes. Emily Henry’s novels are full of fully realized characters with big flaws and plenty of baggage. Virtually all of her novels put a secondary storyline, usually a reckoning with family members or friends, on a nearly equal footing with the romance itself.

Don’t get me wrong, Funny Story is trope-tastic. It’s got two recently jilted opposites who, thanks to their forced proximity as unlikely roommates, hatch a goofy fake dating plot. Daphne is a little rigid and aloof. Miles is charming but rough around the edges — he’s got that Nick Miller from New Girl quality. He’s definitely not going to be everyone’s “book boyfriend,” but he brings out the best in Daphne, and vice versa. They figure out a lot about themselves through each other, and that’s the magic to witness.