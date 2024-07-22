10 Stories with Ghosts to Haunt Your Summer

"Jessica has been a voracious reader since she was old enough to hold chapter books right side up. She has an MA in English from the University of Maine, and has been writing about books online since 2015. She started out writing about the Romance genre, but in recent years she has rekindled her love for Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy, with an emphasis on works of queer fiction. You can follow her on Twitter , Bluesky , and Instagram .

I love ghost stories. Humans have been telling each other stories about ghosts and the haunted environs they inhabit pretty much as long as there have been humans, and of all the fundamental story types that make up the horror genre as we know it, stories with ghosts have always been the most dynamic. Which is not to say that authors aren’t constantly inventing new exciting takes on vampires, for instance, or on demon possession or evil cults. But ghosts always strike me as that much more exciting in part because a ghost is seldom ever just a ghost.

I’ve had the chance to play around with this idea before for Book Riot, and the more I read, the more true it seems. Some ghosts are memories (as my fellow Crimson Peak fans can attest). Some ghosts are the embodiment of love or hate or anger unabating. Sometimes ghosts are the secrets we thought we buried for good, or the trauma in our pasts we can’t face. Sometimes we are haunted by the very world around us that we feel helpless to change, or the things in our past we can’t let go of.