What is an Autoethnography?

In anthropology, studying the “other” in their society is a basic tenet of the scholarly field. The founder of anthropology and the credited inventor of ethnography was Bernardino de Sahagún. As a Spanish Franciscan friar, he participated in colonialist Catholic conversion in Southern America. His General History of the Things of New Spain is an important document of the people and customs of Mexico during the Spanish Conquest. Though this is an important text in the founding of ethnography, it’s necessary to understand that ethnography was initially a practice for assessing Indigenous cultures as strange and not up to date with the Western world. For years, the practice of ethnography was about a researcher going to far-off, secluded area and studying a “strange” people so they could bring these insights back to their university. So, what is autoethnography?

As the field advanced, researchers understood that observation itself affected the way the observed would act. Including the subjectivity of the anthropologist is both a more honest portrayal of the research method and an effective assessment of our own place within a culture. The definition is focused on the importance of the personal: “autoethnography is a method of research that involves describing and analyzing personal experiences in order to understand cultural experiences…Autoethnography acknowledges and accommodates subjectivity, emotionality, and the researcher’s influence on research.”

My introduction to autoethnography in college was the book Animacies: Biopolitics, Racial Mattering, and Queer Affect by Mel Y. Chen. Weaving together multiple strands of critical theory, Chen uses their body as a space of study for racial politics, disability, and queer identity. It was exciting to me as a student that a serious academic could treat their own self as an important facet of their research.