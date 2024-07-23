Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads . Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky .

“One last heist” is an excellent trope in the mystery and thriller genre for many reasons, starting with the fact that the stakes are already built into the premise: everything is riding on this one last event in a do-or-die way. Now the why, the crew involved, the specifics of the heist, and the setting and time period leave plenty of room for authors to think outside of the box as much as they want. There can be a focus on plot and fast paced action, a deeper dive into the character’s lives in order to explore what lead them to need to commit this one final crime — or a good blend of both. So many ways to explore this trope!

While these books all contain the trope for one last heist they’re all different from each other and should hit many kinds of readers’ tastes. There’s a graphic novel with three generations of a family, a YA novel with a heist competition, a getaway driver pulling off a perfectly planned heist, a socialite and her drag queen crew, a romance/crime novel starring a con artist, a teen pulling off a heist to save her dad, a space heist novel with a species existence at stake, and a thriller with a past and present heist with a ticking clock!