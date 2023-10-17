14 New October Book Club Picks, From #ReadWithJenna to Matzah Book Soup

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads. Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky. View All posts by Jamie Canaves

Welcome to another round of book club picks, the first this year in fall! I love looking at what book clubs have selected and seeing what they want to shout about, especially how wildly different it can be, while also seeing certain patterns of what may be hot at the moment and even sometimes getting multiple book clubs picking the same book. And I’m super excited that one of my favorite podcasts, Vibe Check, has decided to start a book club!

To help make things easy, all but one of these book clubs is virtual, allowing you to have tons of flexibility in how much or how little you join. You can just use this list to find your next read, do a buddy read with someone in your life, or you can dip your toe into the world of book clubs and join in—whatever works for you.

What do we have this month? A bit of everything!

There’s a cursed town gothic novel for October reading, a debut novel by a musician and artist, a novel based on a true crime, a coming-of-age novel, and a novel with themes of capitalism and climate crisis. In nonfiction, there’s a recent release about poverty and a Rasta woman’s memoir. For the fiction lovers, there’s an enemies-to-lovers romance; a novel about a small town with secrets by one of our current best literary writers; a fun mystery, a novel by the great American author Toni Morrison; a YA novel-in-verse; and a novel about call-out culture. Something for everyone!

Others Were Emeralds by Lang Leav About the book club: Tiffany and Alexandra, longtime friends, created the Subtle Asian Book Club in 2020 with the goal of uplifting Asian voices and storytellers. You can read along with the monthly book chosen, join on social media, and watch videos of their live author interviews. About the book: A coming-of-age novel set in Australia in the late ’90s! “Tune in to our live show interview on our youtube channel on Sunday, November 5 at 4pm PT / 7pm ET 📺” Follow Subtle Asian Book Club on social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Discord

Amor en Páginas: The Latinx Romance Buddy Read Scorching to the Touch by Ofelia Martinez About the book club: A monthly book club run by two Latinas with the goal of amplifying romance novels written by Latinx authors. About the book: An enemies-to-lovers romance with a plus-size telenovela actress and a billionaire rock star! Follow Amor en Páginas on social media: Instagram

Good Morning America‘s GMA Book Club The List by Yomi Adegoke About the book club: Read along with Good Morning America Book Club, which aims to “showcase book picks from a wide range of compelling authors.” What GMA said about the book: “Adegoke’s new novel is a story about internet culture and tackling complicated moral questions surrounding ‘call-out’ practices in the age of online backlash. Adegoke uses fiction as a tool to explore the gray areas of truth in the online universe.” AND “This month, we are also teaming up with Little Free Library to give out free copies in Times Square and at 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2009, more than 300 million books have been shared in Little Free Libraries across the world. Click here to find a copy of Happiness Falls at a Little Free Library location near you.” Follow GMA Book Club on social media: Instagram, Facebook

#ReadWithMC: Marie Claire’s Virtual Monthly Book Club Bright Young Women by Jessica Knoll About the book club: Marie Claire editors created an online monthly book club for people with busy schedules to still be able to read and to “Consider it socializing without actually socializing because, really, we all just want to take off our bra and lay down after a long day.” You can also share reviews online with the chance to have them featured on the site. What MC said about the book: “In October, we’re reading Jessica Knoll’s Bright Young Women, a novel that reimagines the story of Ted Bundy by placing the women who died by his hand front and center. Read an excerpt from the book below, then find out how to participate. (You really don’t have to leave your couch!)” Follow #ReadWithMC on social media: Instagram, Twitter

Vibe Check Podcast Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond About the book club: Vibe Check is a weekly podcast hosted by Sam Sanders, Saeed Jones, and Zach Stafford, who check in on how we’re doing from pop culture to politics with humor and heart. Now they’re embarking on their first-ever book club this month (October 2023). They plan to take listener questions and bring on Matthew Desmond for a chat about the book and answer questions. What Vibe Check said about the book: “Fundamental and required reading for our current moment.” “…poverty like wealth, like power, is constructed, reinforced. Poverty is built by America. It’s a very concise book, very tight which we love. You can read it pretty quickly, actually.” Follow Vibe Check on social media: Email us at vibecheck@stitcher.com, and keep in touch with us on Instagram at @samsanders, @theferocity, and @zachstaff

Amerie’s Book Club THE IMMORTAL KING RAO by Vauhini Vara About the book club: “A modern book club for the modern reader” that invites casual readers to bibliophiles to join in on social media to talk about exciting books. What Amerie said about the book: “In this alternate universe, a global, corporate-run government fused with an ever-present tech company runs the world, in which everyone is a Shareholder unless they opt out and live out their lives on the fringe. Athena, the sole child of King Rao, the most powerful man in the world, decides to risk everything by sharing her father’s life story, to which she has sole access after he transfers his memories to her mind. Can her father’s invention, after having consolidated power, provide power and freedom to the people? And as we experience increasingly dubious intersections of tech, government, banking, and surveillance, could this be similar to our own trajectory into what is to come? In The Immortal King Rao, Vauhini Vara explores this and more in her masterful blending of fact and fiction, wonder and doom, in a story that looks to our past, our present, and our potential future.” Follow Amerie’s Book Club on social media: Instagram, YouTube

If you’re curious about what book clubs have previously picked, here’s a roundup for March, April, May, June, July, August, and September 2023.