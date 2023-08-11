12 Hot Picks By Popular Book Clubs For August 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you’re wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She’s never met a beach she didn’t like, always says yes to dessert, loves ‘80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads. Depending on social media’s stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky. View All posts by Jamie Canaves

If you’re using books in part to escape from the world for little blips of time as a breather to recharge your batteries, August book clubs once again offer a huge array of excellent picks for you. Most are exclusively virtual book clubs, one is in-person, and a brand new book club will do both. Bonus: many of them are author-inclusive if you’re a fan of hearing the author chat about their own work.

Let’s start by playing my favorite game: did more than one book club pick the same book this month? The answer is: Yes! And it’s a tense read!

For those who like backlist books, you have one memoir, one essay collection, and one picked on its 25th anniversary by a beloved author! There’s a sweet summer book by an author with a deep backlist, a popular reviewer has a new book club with a powerful nonfic selection, there’s a coming-of-age novel, and there’s a debut contemporary. You also have options for romance picks, and the first adult novel from the author of The Poet X! It’s another great month to join, or follow along, with a book club!

Mocha Girls Read The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times by Michelle Obama About the book club: Mocha Girls Read is a monthly book club of Black women who love to read in the Los Angeles area. About the book: After seven days of nominations and seven days of voting, members selected Michelle Obama’s most recent book full of inspiration for hope during our current timeline which also takes you into her life before, during, and after being First Lady of the United States. Now is a great time to finally get around to reading this book if you’ve yet to. Follow Mocha Girls read on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, MeetUp, Goodreads, Pinterest

#ReadWithMC: Marie Claire’s Virtual Monthly Book Club Ripe by Sarah Rose Etter About the book club: Marie Claire editors created an online monthly book club for people with busy schedules to still be able to read and to “Consider it socializing without actually socializing because, really, we all just want to take off our bra and lay down after a long day.” You can also share reviews online with the chance to have them featured on the site. What MC said about the book: “In August, we’re reading Sarah Rose Etter’s Ripe, a wrenching story about one woman’s struggle with her demanding Silicon Valley career and “black hole” depression in a capitalism-obsessed world.” And you can read an excerpt! Follow #ReadWithMC on social media: Instagram, Twitter

Amor en Páginas: The Latinx Romance Buddy Read You Never Forget Your Worst by Millie Perez About the book club: A monthly book club run by two Latinas with the goal of amplifying romance novels written by Latinx authors. About the book: For fans of close proximity, second chances, found family, and sibling’s best friend! Plus it’s set at a luxury resort in the Dominican Republic if you’re in the mood for a little armchair travel. Follow Amor en Páginas on social media: Instagram

Amerie’s Book Club I Will Greet the Sun Again by Khashayar J. Khabushani About the book club: “A modern book club for the modern reader” that invites casual readers to bibliophiles to join in on social media to talk about exciting books. What Amerie said about the book: “In Khashayar J. Khabushani’s gut-punch of a novel, we follow K’s coming-of-age in Los Angeles, during which he explores what it means to become a young man while also figuring where he belongs within his own family. But his is not a simple life. We reel as he and his brothers are whisked to an unknown land, and we wince as we see him receive both love and abuse from someone who should be most trusted. We bear witness to K’s realization that to so many around him he is, at best, a hyphenate: an Iranian-American, when all he wants is to be a boy from L.A.; at worst, he’s viewed an untrustworthy outsider. Further destabilizing is K’s attempts to grapple with friendship, a burgeoning romance, and his sexuality. There is so much here, but we’re witnessing a coming-of-age, after all, so of course there is, and Khabushani spins all the joys and pains of adolescence with several strokes of middle-aged regret into an unforgettable novel.” Follow Amerie’s Book Club on social media: Instagram, YouTube

If you’re curious about what book clubs have previously picked, here’s a roundup for March, April, May, June, and July 2023.