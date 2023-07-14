12 Book Club Picks Of July 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer. She knows her death will be caused by a TBR stack, never says no to dessert or ‘80s nostalgia, can hold a conversation using only gifs, and spends way too much time asking her goat-dog “What’s in your mouth?!” Tweets: @Oh_Dinky. View All posts by Jamie Canaves

Summer is in full swing — in some parts dangerously so — and if you need a break from the heat/terrible air quality but want to feel connected to others, may I suggest a book club? All but one of the below book clubs are virtual and they offer the flexibility of participating as little or as much as you’d like, which is always a win-win. Plus, you can always just peruse this as a list to select your next read from and/or pile more books onto your to-be-read list.

This month we didn’t have multiple book clubs pick the same book, ending that fun streak, but one book club did pick the book chosen twice last month, this month! A sign of a perfect book club choice? Yes, yes it is! (Spoiler: it’s the bright yellow one!)

Once again we did have a month with great picks for all reading tastes! If you’re looking for nonfiction and memoir you have different options. There are two romance books, one for a Latine romance book club pick and one for a Jewish book club pick. A sci-fi that recently made waves on Twitter, just before Twitter really started imploding (talk about timing!). A contemporary that flips the romance genre question of “will they” into “should they,” along with a humorous contemporary summer read. Thriller fans have a book, literary fans have two options, and there’s a popular contemporary that reads like a literary thriller. Enjoy all the great choices!

Mocha Girls Read Everything’s Fine by Cecilia Rabess About the book club: Mocha Girls Read is a monthly book club of Black women who love to read in the Los Angeles area. About the book: While the monthly selection usually goes through a process of member votes this month is a sponsored pick for fans of contemporary novels. It takes you through Obama and then Trump’s election with a focus on Jess, a Black analyst at Goldman Sachs, and her relationship with Josh, a white coworker she’s known since college. Romance novels ask “will they?” (even though you know the answer) but Everything’s Fine has a focus on “should they”… Follow Mocha Girls read on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, MeetUp, Goodreads, Pinterest

Into It: A Vulture Podcast with Sam Sanders The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor About the book club: Sam Sanders, the host of Into It, recently announced a book club at the 20:40 mark in the episode How Netflix Envy Broke TV: “we’re starting this summer, this shows very first book club. I’m so excited. And we’re kicking things off with one of my favorite writers Brandon Taylor and his book The Late Americans.” What Brandon Taylor told Sam Sanders about his book: “…It is, think of it like, a group portrait of young people in Iowa City and it follows them across a year. And I was just trying to capture a sense of like what it was like to be alive during this wild time we call late capitalism.” How the book club will work: “We are going to be taking questions and comments and all kinds of things from listeners so when we have Brandon back on to talk about this book and do our book club conversation it’s going to include you listeners.” Follow on social media: Sam Sanders on Twitter, Brandon Taylor on Twitter

#ReadWithMC: Marie Claire’s Virtual Monthly Book Club The Spare Room by Andrea Bartz About the book club: Marie Claire editors created an online monthly book club for people with busy schedules to still be able to read and to “Consider it socializing without actually socializing because, really, we all just want to take off our bra and lay down after a long day.” You can also share reviews online with the chance to have them featured on the site. What MC said about the book: “a tension-filled thriller following a woman who’s found herself in a risqué, yet dangerous world when she stays in the spare bedroom of a glamorous couple’s home.” And you can read an excerpt! Follow #ReadWithMC on social media: Instagram, Twitter

Reese’s Book Club Yellowface by R.F. Kuang About the book club: Every month, Reese Witherspoon picks a book for Reese’s Book Club that centers on a woman in its story. What Reese said about the book: “This contemporary psychological thriller follows Juniper Song — a bestselling author who is not who she’s pretending to be. She didn’t write the book she claims she penned, and she is not Asian American. Clear your schedule because the moment you start reading you won’t be able to put it down. This story circles themes like the dark side of book publishing, social media culture and so much more…when you finish it, you’ll want to talk about it — join us at @reesesbookclub to discuss all month long!!” Follow Reese’s Book Club on social media: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube

Amerie’s Book Club OF BOYS AND MEN by Richard V. Reeves About the book club: “A modern book club for the modern reader” that invites casual readers to bibliophiles to join in on social media to talk about exciting books. What Amerie said about the book: “In Of Boys and Men, Richard V. Reeves explores the issues so many males face in silence. His research has led to surprising revelations regarding men and health, the social sphere, education, and the age-old nature-versus-nurture debate. He pushes back on ideas that have been widely accepted with little examination, such as ‘toxic masculinity,’ and puts into words what so many have observed, which is that boys and men are ignored as society and its social constructs continue to evolve. What is going on with our boys, with our men? Without political partisanship, Reeves brings this question to the fore of modern discourse, and in doing so, does a service to us all.” Follow Amerie’s Book Club on social media: Instagram, YouTube

