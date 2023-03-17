12 March 2023 Book Club Picks To Get Reading With

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Thanks to social media, bookish celebrities, and marginalized book lovers, there are now lots of options for book clubs, for many kinds of readers. You can find enough monthly book clubs that you can’t do them all (although “challenge accepted” sounds fun). Depending on your schedule and needs, you can participate as much or as little as you’d like in your book club(s) of choice, from joining in on social media chats, just watching an author interview, or using the picks to read on your own or with a buddy.

While it’s easy to follow along with one book club, especially on social media, with the sheer volume of constant news and many social media platforms having less than desirable feeds/algorithms it’s become increasingly too easy to miss out on many of the monthly picks. So if you like knowing the monthly selections for book clubs — whether you try to read them or just like to know (and maybe judge) — I’ve got you. I’ve rounded up a variety of March 2023 book club picks, which also makes it fun to see and compare what’s getting chosen.

Now on to the book clubs and their March 2023 picks — which include middle grade, YA, adult, frontlist, backlist, nonfiction, and different fiction genres! Truly something for everyone.

Amor en Paginas: The Latinx Romance Buddy Read A monthly book club run by two Latinas with the goal of amplifying romance novels written by Latinx authors. March pick: Learn to Love You by Jade Hernández About the book: For fans of forbidden love, secrets, and when taking over the family business is just not a passion. Damián “Junior” Águila-Gutierrez is meant to take over the family business, but he secretly has other dreams. Mayda Jiménez is Junior’s sister’s best friend, but has always kept the family from getting too close, afraid of being judged for her mother’s addiction. Each is secretly pining for the other, aware that they’re off limits… Follow Amor en Paginas on social media: Instagram

Subtle Asian Book Club Tiffany and Alexandra, longtime friends, created the Subtle Asian Book Club in 2020 with the goal of uplifting Asian voices and storytellers. You can read along with the monthly book chosen, join on social media, and watch videos of their live author interviews. March pick: Other Words for Home by Jasmine Warga About the book: A middle grade novel in verse that follows 12-year-old Jude as she and her mother flee Syria, leaving behind her father and brother. What is it like to suddenly have to live in a new country you’ve only ever known through films? Follow Subtle Asian Book Club on social media: Instagram; Twitter; Facebook; Discord

Matzah Book Soup: A Jewish Own Voices Book Club for All Lillianne Leight and Amanda Spivack created this book club with the focus on Jewish books and characters “with varying relationships to Judaism” that welcomed all readers — Jewish and non. March pick: Planning Perfect by Haley Neil About the book: This is a YA romcom with charm and heart that follows Felicity Becker as she navigates planning her mother’s wedding and being on the asexual spectrum. Virtual meetup: Thursday, March 30 at 8 p.m. EDT Follow Matzah Book Soup on social media: Instagram, Facebook

NYPL and WNYC’s Virtual Book Club WNYC host Alison Stewart and New York Public Library have on-air and social media posts throughout the month about their pick, along with in-person and online book discussions led by librarians. March pick: I Have Some Questions for You by Rebecca Makkai About the book: A great mix of literary, contemporary, and mystery, especially for fans of fictional true crime podcasts. Bodie Kane is a well known podcaster who gets invited to teach at her former boarding school — a place she didn’t enjoy much, especially being that her roommate was murdered. The case was solved, the athletic trainer imprisoned. But when a current student wants to do their project on re-investigating the case Bodie is forced to deal with the ethics of true crime reporting, her own memories, rape culture, and the spectrum of predators. Bonus: the audiobook is a great production mostly narrated by Julia Whelan with a bit narrated by JD Jackson. Follow NYPL and WNYC’s Virtual Book Club: Events, live conversations

Mocha Girls Read Mocha Girls Read is a monthly book club of Black women who love to read in the Los Angeles area. March pick: The Guest List by Lucy Foley About the book: For fans of twisty remote-set mysteries! The book starts with a murder, but the reader gets two mysteries: who committed the murder but also who is the victim? Wedding guests are invited to an island off the west coast of Ireland and staying in a ten bedroom property. Once you get to know everyone you realize plenty of people have motives to kill others so have fun guessing the two whose! Bonus: the audiobook is a multicast production. Follow Mocha Girls read on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, MeetUp, Goodreads, Pinterest

And now that I’ve said “book club” a million times, maybe you want to read a book with a book club in it: 8 Books About Book Clubs.