13 Book Clubs New September 2023 Picks, From Reese’s Book Club To Mocha Girls Read

Jamie Canavés is the Tailored Book Recommendations coordinator and Unusual Suspects mystery newsletter writer–in case you're wondering what you do with a Liberal Arts degree. She's never met a beach she didn't like, always says yes to dessert, loves '80s nostalgia, all forms of entertainment, and can hold a conversation using only gifs. You can definitely talk books with her on Litsy and Goodreads. Depending on social media's stability maybe also Twitter and Bluesky.

It’s time to play what did the book clubs pick this month?

First, I’ll start with some FYI. In July’s roundup, I added Vulture’s podcast Into It, which had Sam Sanders pick his first book, The Late Americans by Brandon Taylor, with a promise for a future episode where Taylor would join him for a book discussion. Now the time has arrived, and you can listen to their chat: From #BookTok to Goodreads, Novelist Brandon Taylor on Why Literary Criticism Is Broken. (Even if you didn’t read the book, I highly recommend the episode for the criticism discussion alone.)

Plus, I found two more book clubs to add to the list! One is a virtual book club, Eclectix The Book Club, which you can follow along with on Instagram and join the discussion on Discord. The other, The Stacks Book Club, is a podcast book club that brings on a guest to chat about the book — and September’s pick may have the greatest book cover ever. Just saying.

So it’s another win-win month of great book selections that includes a backlist memoir, an American classic, a short story collection, Lupita has two picks with author interviews this month, a dark romance, what’s looking to be the “it” mystery of fall, a part memoir part critic, and so much more!

It’s a great list to pick your next read from, whether you fully join, partially join, or just watch from afar the book club.

Subtle Asian Book Club Tomb Sweeping by Alexandra Chang About the book club: Tiffany and Alexandra, longtime friends, created the Subtle Asian Book Club in 2020 with the goal of uplifting Asian voices and storytellers. You can read along with the monthly book chosen, join on social media, and watch videos of their live author interviews. About the book: A short story collection that takes you into the lives of various women living in the US and Asia, including a young college grad dealing with a friendship loss, a housewife discovering a gambling den, and a woman whose neighbors refer to her as “the Asian recycling lady.” Follow Subtle Asian Book Club on social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Discord

Mocha Girls Read Go Tell It on the Mountain by James Baldwin About the book club: Mocha Girls Read is a monthly book club of Black women who love to read in the Los Angeles area. About the book: James Baldwin is a literary giant, so it makes sense that Mocha Girls Read would select one of his works for the second time. This time, his semi-autobiographical novel that published in 1953, which is an American classic. Follow Mocha Girls read on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, MeetUp, Goodreads, Pinterest

Good Morning America‘s GMA Book Club Happiness Falls by Angie Kim About the book club: Read along with Good Morning America Book Club, which aims to “showcase book picks from a wide range of compelling authors.” What Angie Kim told GMA about the book: “’Happiness Falls’ is a story about a family in crisis. It opens with a father of this biracial Korean-American family going missing. His teenage son who was with him cannot speak. He has a rare genetic disorder, called Angelman syndrome. Where did the father go? Is he alive? Did he leave them behind? To figure out the answers, the family has to learn how to truly communicate and connect with one another. I love this family, and I hope you will, too.” AND “This month, we are also teaming up with Little Free Library to give out free copies in Times Square and at 150 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2009, more than 300 million books have been shared in Little Free Libraries across the world. Click here to find a copy of “Happiness Falls” at a Little Free Library location near you.” Follow GMA Book Club on social media: Instagram, Facebook

The Stacks Book Club Monsters: A Fan’s Dilemma by Claire Dederer About the book cub: Hosted by Traci Thomas, The Stacks is a podcast that chats all about books and there’s a monthly book club! The book chosen for the month is discussed on the podcast the last week of the month with a selected special guest. What The Stacks Book Club said about the book: “I read the book a few months back and haven’t stopped thinking about it or wanting to talk about it, so now we’re all going to read it together for #thestacksbookclub. In MONSTERS, Dederer grapples with the question of art vs artist. The book isn’t about the art so much as it’s about the fan and our relationship to monstrous artists and “geniuses” from Polanski to Picasso, from Wagner to Woody Allen. This book will get you asking questions of how much bad behavior you’re willing to tolerate for the sake of the art? The episode for MONSTERS will air on September 27th. You can tune in on Wednesday September 6th to find out who our guest will be.” Follow The Stacks on social media: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

If you’re curious about what book clubs have previously picked, here’s a roundup for March, April, May, June, July, and August 2023.