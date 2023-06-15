The Book Club Picks of June 2023, From Roxane Gay’s to Reese’s

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Is this the year of book clubs? It feels like it, with how many great book clubs there are to join and how many excellent books they are picking. Even if you just follow along, it’s a great place to find your next read – or an excuse to toss more titles onto your TBR list – and many of the book clubs do author chats, giveaways, and fun things for readers.

For June 2023, we once again have two book clubs who picked the same book — one of the best of this year in my opinion — and then two other book clubs also picked the same book as each other for an extra fun twist this month. Plus, Sapph-Lit gives nonfiction and fiction readers each an option.

There’s a YA romance, a blockbuster backlist book for readers that need a nudge to finally get to their TBR, a fun sapphic historical romance, and a family drama with dark magic!

And that’s not all! There’s also a thriller with a return home element, a funny summer book, and a novel that asks what would you change if you got a chance to go back? Definitely something for different kind of readers to pick from.

Mocha Girls Read The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid About the book club: Mocha Girls Read is a monthly book club of Black women who love to read in the Los Angeles area. About the book: If you have yet to read this blockbuster author, and her extensive backlist, jump in with her page-turner about a reclusive Hollywood icon who has certainly lived a life and is now ready to tell her story… Follow Mocha Girls read on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, MeetUp, Goodreads, Pinterest

Amor en Páginas: The Latinx Romance Buddy Read An Island Princess Starts a Scandal by Adriana Herrera About the book club: A monthly book club run by two Latinas with the goal of amplifying romance novels written by Latinx authors. About the book: A fun, sapphic historical romance that kicks off with Manuela del Carmen Caceres Galvan, who is soon to be married off, deciding it’ll be her last summer of freedom and she better not waste it… Follow Amor en Páginas on social media: Instagram

#ReadWithMC: Marie Claire’s Virtual Monthly Book Club Yellowface by R.F. Kuang About the book club: Marie Claire editors created an online monthly book club for people with busy schedules to still be able to read and to “Consider it socializing without actually socializing because, really, we all just want to take off our bra and lay down after a long day.” You can also share reviews online with the chance to have it featured on the site. What MC said about the book: “…a cutting story about a struggling white writer who steals her dead Asian friend’s manuscript, publishes it as her own, and grapples with the repercussions.” And you can read an excerpt! Follow #ReadWithMC on social media: Instagram, Twitter

