12 Book Clubs’ Excellent Picks For May 2023

If ever there was a month to join (however much or little you’re comfortable with) a book club, this is certainly the month. You can close your eyes and point at this list to pick your next book and not lose. It’s just a list of the best of the best basically, with something for everyone ranging from a graphic novel to horror. And I love that two different, big book clubs picked the same dystopian novel.

You’ll find the above mentioned dystopian (twice!), a graphic novel revolving around knighthood, a friendship saga, a new Becky Albertalli YA romance, and Oprah picked her 101st book club book!

There’s also a horror western set in 1915; a hockey romance with an obsessed her; a missing woman in Lagos, Nigeria; a historical fiction with old Hollywood and a will; and a love story that explores mental illness, friendship, and grief.

Plus, Sapph-Lit goes all out giving you a nonfiction, fiction, and May bonus title pick. Select one, two, all three–read everything on the list!

#ReadWithMC: Marie Claire’s Virtual Monthly Book Club Adelaide by Genevieve Wheeler About the book club: Marie Claire editors created an online monthly book club for people with busy schedules to still be able to read and to “Consider it socializing without actually socializing because, really, we all just want to take off our bra and lay down after a long day.” You can also share reviews online with the chance to have it featured on the site. What MC said about the book: “a bittersweet, relatable story about a twenty-something American in London who badly wants the man she loves to love her back.” And you can read an excerpt! Follow #ReadWithMC on social media: Instagram , Twitter

