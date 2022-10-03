Last week, I put together a combined list of the biggest bestseller lists to see where they line up and where they differ. It looks like I wasn’t the only one curious about this, so here it is again for a new week! This time, I’ve used the Amazon Charts page, both Nonfiction and Fiction lists, which update weekly. That more closely aligns to the other weekly lists, instead of using the ranking that changes every hour.

I’ve taken four of the most well-known bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; USA Today; and Publishers Weekly — and noted the overlap between them. I’ve only included books that showed up on multiple lists. Each of these has their own criteria, but I hope that the combination gives some worthwhile information.

Like last week, Colleen Hoover continues to dominate the charts, with five separate titles on this list. Most of the other books also carry over from last week’s bestsellers, but there are a few new releases, including Nicholas Sparks’s newest novel as well as a new nonfiction book from Gabor Maté. Unfortunately, like last week, this is also not a very diverse list: the vast majority of the authors featured are white.

Books on 3 Bestseller Lists: Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover (NYT #7, USA Today #10) Maybe Now by Colleen Hoover (NYT #8, USA Today #9, Publishers Weekly #7) The Divider by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser (NYT #2, Amazon #2, USA Today #6)

