The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
Last week, I put together a combined list of the biggest bestseller lists to see where they line up and where they differ. It looks like I wasn’t the only one curious about this, so here it is again for a new week! This time, I’ve used the Amazon Charts page, both Nonfiction and Fiction lists, which update weekly. That more closely aligns to the other weekly lists, instead of using the ranking that changes every hour.
I’ve taken four of the most well-known bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; USA Today; and Publishers Weekly — and noted the overlap between them. I’ve only included books that showed up on multiple lists. Each of these has their own criteria, but I hope that the combination gives some worthwhile information.
Like last week, Colleen Hoover continues to dominate the charts, with five separate titles on this list. Most of the other books also carry over from last week’s bestsellers, but there are a few new releases, including Nicholas Sparks’s newest novel as well as a new nonfiction book from Gabor Maté. Unfortunately, like last week, this is also not a very diverse list: the vast majority of the authors featured are white.
Books on All 4 Bestseller Lists:
Dreamland by Nicholas Sparks (NYT #1, Amazon #5, USA Today #1, Publishers Weekly #1)
I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy (NYT #1, Amazon #1, USA Today #8, Publishers Weekly #6)
It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover (NYT #2, Amazon #3, USA Today #2, Publishers Weekly #2)
Verity by Colleen Hoover (NYT #3, Amazon #2, USA Today #3, Publishers Weekly #3)
Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens (NYT #4, Amazon #4, USA Today #4, Publishers Weekly #5)
Fairy Tale by Stephen King (NYT #5, Amazon #1, USA Today #5, Publishers Weekly #4)
Books on 3 Bestseller Lists:
Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover (NYT #7, USA Today #10)
Maybe Now by Colleen Hoover (NYT #8, USA Today #9, Publishers Weekly #7)
The Divider by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser (NYT #2, Amazon #2, USA Today #6)
Books on 2 Bestseller Lists:
The Bullet That Missed by Richard Osman (NYT #6, USA Today #7)
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid (NYT #10, Amazon #10)
Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover (Amazon #7, Publishers Weekly #10)
The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk (NYT #4, Amazon #6)
The Myth of Normal by Gabor Maté with Daniel Maté (NYT #6, Amazon #8)
The Simply Happy Cookbook by Steve Doocy and Kathy Doocy (Amazon #7, Publishers Weekly #9)
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The Most Popular Horror Novels of the Past 5 Years, According to Goodreads
- Canadian Right-Wing Book Banning Groups Don’t Know How School Boards Work
- Authors Who Made the Time100 Next List This Year
- Most Popular Comic Book Superhero by State
- The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon
- City of Chicago and Chicago Public Library Declare Themselves Book Sanctuaries
- 5,100 Free Library Cards Issued by Brooklyn Library in Fight Against Book Banning
- Spotify Adds Audiobook Feature in U.S.
- 2022 National Book Award for Young People’s Literature Nominees Announced