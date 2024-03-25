The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists

Like last week, the bestseller lists are disagreeing with each other. A book that’s the #1 bestseller on one list doesn’t show up on the others at all. Us mere mortals can’t begin to understand how these lists are constructed or where the information comes from, but by combining them, we can get a good bird’s eye view of the biggest bestsellers of the moment. It’s worth noting that Easter kids’ books showed up several time on the USA Today and Publisher’s Weekly lists, but because the other lists break children’s books out into their own category, they didn’t make this overall list.

To get these numbers, we look at the USA Today overall top 10; Publishers Weekly overall top 10; the New York Times top 10, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts top 10, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Indie Bestsellers top 10, Fiction and Nonfiction, both Paperback and Hardcover. New additions to the list this week are bolded.