Some of the Best Book Club Gifts for the Holidays

Book clubs are special places. Whether serious discussion happens or whether they’re an excuse to get out of the house and get together, with a minimal nod to the book, they’re a fun place for avid readers to socialise – sometimes over snacks and wine, or other delicious goodies.

The people in my book club count among my best and most long-standing friends. I’ve been in D.C. for nine years, and part of my book club for almost as long. And because of the rhythm of book clubs, we see each other regularly – more regularly than I see a lot of my other friends in a busy city where everyone has competing priorities. At the height of the pandemic, pouring out a glass of wine and hanging out with them over Zoom could single-handedly brighten up my weekends.

So it makes sense, when I’m thinking ahead to the holidays, that I would want to treat some of them to some of the gifts below. In fact, in putting together this guide, I’ve been inspired to suggest a book club–themed holiday gift exchange. Maybe you could too!

Book Lover Candle with citrus, flora blooms and neroli

Set the mood for a cosy evening with this candle. $6

Throw cushion with the quote "she is too fond of books and it has turned her brain"

Nothing says “book club host” like this cushion, casually thrown onto your sofa. $37

Tote bag with plain black writing saying "I was delighted to discover that book club is a euphemism for wine club"

Bringing a bottle? That’s what this tote bag is for. $23

Stylish wine glass saying "drink wine & read books"

And, if your book club doubles as a wine tasting club, why not have the glasses that unashamedly say so? $10

Individual charms with different coloured beads and tiny book covers

You’re going to need a way to keep those wine glasses straight. Cue these adorable book charms. From $15

three white mugs, each showing several people reading

If you’re more of a hot cocoa kind of book club, these adorable mugs will do the job. $14

Coaster showing two bookshelves and the words "so many books... so little time"

Whether for wine or hot drinks, these cute coasters will come in handy. From $7

White tea towels with the words "my book club can outdrink your book club"

Staying behind to help clean up? These tea towels will come in handy. $20

pin shaped like a denim jacket with the words "my girl gang is a book club"

Proclaim your allegiances loudly and proudly with this pin! $12

charm bracelet with a birthstone, an initial, a mini book, and a circle with many bookish words, and the word "book club" bigger in the centre

Or wear your love for your book club on your wrist with this charm bracelet. $12

sew-on patch showing three women reading on a sofa, with a cat, and the words Book Club on the wall.

This reading patch is another great way to carry your love for your book club with you wherever you go. $6

Is all this talk of book clubs making you wish you were part of one? Have a read of this piece on how to start a book club. And here’s another take on holiday gift exchanges: why not try used books?

