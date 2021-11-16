10 Amazing Holiday Gifts for Bookish Tea Drinkers

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are few things that got together as well as books and tea. There’s something idyllic about the imagery of being snuggled up with a good book and a steaming mug (and perhaps a few cats). Bonus points for a rainy day.

Actually, I am tardy to the tea party. I never cared for tea, mostly because I’m southern and that’s always meant sweet iced tea in my world. However, when I got one of those adult jobs that required lots of meetings, I realized how much coffee is a part of work culture. Since I never liked coffee either, I decided to give hot tea a try.

Suddenly, I could join the cluster around the refreshment table and joke about how I couldn’t function without my steaming cup of brain fuel. I found the perfect combo for me — earl grey with almond milk and honey — and began to consume it religiously each morning. Now it’s a ritual of mine and the day doesn’t seem properly started without it.

I know what you’re thinking. “Mikkaka is writing another post about herself.” Well, you’re not wrong. If you don’t know any bookish tea lovers, I am drinking my daily tea while writing this Book Riot post and I enjoy receiving presents.

Seriously, though, I know I’m not the only book nerd who feels like an Austen heroine when reading over tea. The gifts on this list are sure to delight all of the sophisticated bibliophiles on your holiday shopping list. Happy gifting!

Quali-tea Gifts for Book Lovers

I love, love, love these tea and bookmark sets inspired by Jane Austen novels. $30

If you’d like a more diverse selection of book-inspired brews, try this literary tea sampler. $17

There’s always room for more stickers, especially this cute floral reminder of perfect combinations. $4

This really cool box comes with a surprise book, tea of your choice, and handmade vintage teacup candle that I want immediately. $23

Tea infusers don’t have to be boring. This handmade infuser and beaded charm will definitely add a little razzle dazzle to teatime. $13

Keep your place with this hand stamped metal bookmark featuring an apt quote by C.S. Lewis. $22

Do you really need anything more? Any bookish tea-lover will appreciate this simple T-shirt. $9

Capture the feeling of coming home to a peaceful and cozy Hobbit house with this loose leaf tea inspired by the iconic location from Lord of the Rings. $12

I am enamored with these vintage spoons-turned-bookmarks. They’re hand stamped and upcycled so each is unique. $16

How cute are these handmade and engraved wooden coasters? (That’s rhetorical. They’re obviously too cute to quantify.) $9

Trust me, all your tea-drinking, book-loving friends will be ecstatic about any of these gifts. If you want more ideas, check out this list of The Perfect Literary Gifts for Tea Lovers.