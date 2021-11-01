14 Holiday Gifts for the Literary Foodie in Your Life

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Let me add my voice to the masses: Can you believe it’s the holiday season again?

As someone who loves giving gifts and finding unique items for friends/family, I love this time of year. So today we’re focusing on the literary foodie: a person who loves to keep up with the latest releases and food trends in equal measure.

Let’s face it: Your pal is used to receiving cookbooks. That’s not fun. That’s not original. This list is full of items specifically for serving, entertaining, or kitchen decor for the literary foodie in your life. We’ve also seen a lot of mugs, wine glasses, etc., so for this list I tried to include an array of unique items that would be a welcome addition to anyone’s kitchen. The quotes or book titles included in these products skew largely toward classics, but a handful of these items are also able to be customized with the book or saying of your choice. Products with customization options will be noted!

Whether you’re looking for a host/ess gift, a holiday gift, or a “just because” gift — these items will be sure to please.

Literary Gifts for Foodies

These Pride & Prejudice tea towels add the perfect decorative touch to any kitchen. $13

These little wine glass charms make for great conversations starters and would be awesome for book clubs. $19.

This Marinade Poppins cutting board also makes for fantastic decor. $100–110 depending on size, custom title can be made upon request.

Quoth the raven, with charcuterie all the rage, this Edgar Allen Poe serving board is bound to be a crowd-pleaser. $70

Show your love for the bookworm in your life with a bold statement on a vintage carved teaspoon. You can also change the type of spoon and your text with a custom order. $21

This cute pie carrier keeps all your baked goods (and salads and main dishes, everything really) safe during holiday travel. $31

More literary puns? Obvi. This "Grate Expectations" print would look fantastic in any kitchen. Starts at $18 for an 8x10 print.

Little bookworms with glasses adorn these adorable bookshelf potholders. At 7x7 inches, they work great for larger dishes as well! $6

You can serve more than tea on this Alice in Wonderland tray! Breakfast in bed, afternoon snacks, the possibilities are as endless as Alice's adventures. $50

These bookshelf-embossed paper napkins come in oodles of colors and add the right amount of literary flair to any occasion. $4 for 10 napkins.

Start the day with books and eggs! Choose from 11 egg pun book titles on these cute hand-painted egg cups. $19

These cake serving utensils are absolutely beautiful, with decorative flowers made out of book pages. You can choose from a list of books or request a specific one. $25

With the iconic words from Mr. Darcy's confession to Elizabeth, this wine display holds two wine glasses and balances on a bottle of wine. $10

Serve your guests on this literary placemat with titles that are 100 years old! There is also a matching coaster set that can be purchased separately. $13