Bookish Cosmetics & Perfumes

Books and cosmetics may not be two things you would immediately connect, but there is a treasure trove of makeup and perfumes out there in the wilds of the internet that are literary inspired and just waiting for you to find them. Treat yourself this summer and add some bookish themed lip balms, makeup, and signature scents to your collection, because, well…why not?

Enjoy this gateway collection, broken into three parts: lip balms, makeup, and perfumes. You’ll find bookish inspiration ranging from fantasy and beloved classics to mythology and more.

This is a sampling from all different independent businesses and companies, and rest assured, there are more where this came from. Be sure to check out what else seller each has to offer.

Lip Balms

The Balm on Mango Street: Switch up your lip balm for The House on Mango Street–inspired concoction from Read My Lips Apothecary for just $3.95. Mmm, tastes like mangos.

The Raven Boys Lip Balm: Take care of those chapped lips with a Gansey-themed lip balm by Bookish Balms for only $4.15. Gansey’s balm smells like fresh cut grass, teakwood, and cedar.

Nikolai Lantsov Lip Balm: Try out a lip balm inspired by a prince from Leigh Bardugo’s King of Scars. Scented with ginger and sandalwood, you can pick up this balm by Literary Lip Balms for $8.70.

Makeup & Nail Polish

A Court of Thorns and Roses Eyeshadow: Go bold with this coppery red eyeshadow inspired by Lucien Vanserra, our favorite saucy redheaded High Fae from A Court of Thorns and Roses. Beyond Bookish offers this boon to you for a mere $7, along with other eyeshadows inspired by ACOTAR characters.

Watership Down Nail Polish: Paint your nails in homage to Hyzenthlay, the doe rabbit in Watership Down whose fur “shines like dew” and who inspired the owner of Literary Lacquer to create a nail polish just for her. Priced at $12.

Sailor Moon Eyeshadow Palette: In the name of the moon, you must add this gorgeous ColourPop eyeshadow palette inspired by the pretty guardian of love and justice herself to your collection. Priced at $22.

Little Women Lip Set: Take all the sisters home with this handmade lip set by Flora Lou Studios at just $25. Meg will give you a natural rose lip; Jo a neutral brown gloss; Beth a berry stain; and Amy a classic red with pink undertones.

Mrs. Banks Lip and Nail Set: Give suffragette Mrs. Winifred Banks from Mary Poppins some love with this sweet lip and polish duo from Bésame Cosmetics, priced on sale at $26. The lipstick is a delightfully peachy hue, and the nail polish is a shimmery pink.

Hunger Games Highlighters: Add this trio of gorgeously packaged and flattering highlighters based off of each Hunger Games novel from Storybook Cosmetics. While the whole collection is $60, you can purchase each one individually for $28.

Alice in Wonderland Eyeshadow Palette: Enjoy up to three Alice in Wonderland-themed eyeshadow palettes by Zeesea Cosmetics, each one coming in at $35. Here we have the Alice and Flamingo palette, which contains some lovely pinks, purples, and browns (not to mention how pretty this case is).

Perfumes

Smells Like Reading on the Porch: Dab a little of this perfume on right before settling on the porch with a good book during one of these hot summer nights. The Little Book Eater has a vast collection of custom bookish perfumes; some based off of characters, book genres, and well, reading. Reading on the porch, in this case, smells like iced tea, lemon honeysuckle, and sugar, and costs $14.

A Room With A View Perfume: Spritz yourself with the smell of the hills above Florence, where part of E.M. Forster’s novel A Room With A View takes places. CB I Hate Perfume‘s homage to the novel smells like violets, fennel, and wild grass. Prices begin at $28 for their smaller water-based and oil-based versions.

Literary Lovers Perfume Sample Pack: Immortal Perfumes has an incredible line of book-inspired perfumes, and they’ve given you a great way to sample their biggest bookish collection, based off of famous literary couples, for $33.80. From here, decide which couple smells the most divine: Hades and Persephone, Heathcliff and Catherine, or Jane Eyre and Mr. Rochester.

The Secret Garden Botanical Fragrance: Transport yourself to Misselthwaite Manor’s wild and gorgeous garden with this lavender-scented, The Secret Garden-inspired perfume by Ravens Court Apothecary, priced at $50.62.

Need even more goods to make your body a little more literary? You’ll want to check out these bookish press-on nails and decals, too.