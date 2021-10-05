Best Bookish Etsy Shops for Holiday Gifting

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The holiday season is rapidly approaching and with the chaotic nature of the world in general, it seems like it’s in everyone’s best interests to go ahead and get gift shopping done as quickly as possible. Here’s a list of bookish Etsy shops that you can scroll through for the perfect bookish holiday gifts. If you want even more inspo, check out this list of holiday gifts from 2020 when you’re done here.

Etsy shops are one of my favorite spots for gifting inspiration because there’s so much available, even though 99 times out of 100 I end up spotting something that I just can’t live without and adding it to cart for myself instead of staying on task. Still, even with that challenge, they’re treasure troves — and more and more of them are beginning to ship internationally, too!

One of the other great things about Etsy shops is that it’s often a lot easier to make a request to customize or alter a product to fit your specifications. Plus, you’re often supporting a small business which is an awesome bonus for me. Just keep in mind that custom pieces often have longer timelines attached to them (with good reason) and try to plan ahead so that you’re not wrapping up an invoice and product image with an IOU instead of the shriek-worthy gift you’d been planning on.

Inked Illusions Co.

Inked Illusions Co. is an Etsy shop that specializes in bookish stickers, clothing, and bookmarks. You can expect to spend between $3 and $75 on a single product.

& Bookshop Co.

& bookshop co. is an Etsy shop that produces bookish jewelry, shirts, and funny character cards. Their products range from $4 to $40.

Faye’s Niche

Faye’s Niche creates eco-conscious bookish merch, including stickers, jewelry, candle melts, and dream catchers. You can spend $2.50 to $36 on a single item, depending on what you fall in love with.

Paper Crown Candles

Paper Crown Candles sells — you guessed it — candles. You can also purchase wax melts or a custom candle. Most of the products are fantasy-influenced (think ACOTAR and Six of Crows). Products range from $5.50 to $30.

Bookaholic Store

The Bookaholic Store is a one-stop-shop for everything from bookmarks to pins to blankets (oh my!). As you can imagine, prices have a pretty significant range, going from $2 to $37.

Bookish Squad

The Bookish Squad is a clothing store where you can pick up tanks and T-shirts with quotes from books, funny jokes about bookworms, and rep for your favorite fandoms. Prices range from $22 to $24. Sizes range from XS to 3XL and the majority of items are listed with unisex sizing.

Coffee and a Classic

Coffee and a Classic offers a variety of one-off bookish boxes and gift sets. Sets start at $16, but they’ve got single items listed as well, which start at just over $5. Full boxes like the one in the picture above will set you back around $60.

Bookish Times

Bookish Times is a store that sells prints, stickers, mask, journals, and clothes (and other things). Their product list is 13 pages long and the cheapest item is $5.50, while the most expensive is $55.

The Book Art Boutique

You can pick up some stunning art at The Book Art Boutique, which specializes in folding the pages of a book into a shape or word. Most of the books are randomly chosen for page count and page length, but you can request for a particular book to be used if you want. These beauties cost between $32.50 and $95.

Book Bundles by Viv

Book Bundles by Viv has bookmarks, stickers, jewelry, and pre-loved mystery book bundles that the shop chooses for you.

I’m sure you’ve already got a cart loaded with 18 different things, but just in case you haven’t yet found the perfect gift for a fussy loved one, or if you’d like to look at a list of gifts specifically for anyone who’d like to be a little budget conscious, you can check out this list of gifts for under $30.