Your 2024 Guide to (Mostly) Bookish Holiday Gifts

Welcome to our 2024 Holiday Gift Guide, where you'll find stocking stuffers, gifting deals, and (mostly) bookish gifts for every reader in your life.

Whether you’re in need of some gifting inspiration or a little treat for yourself this giving season, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome to the 2024 Book Riot hub for all things holiday gifting!

Bookmark this page and check for weekly updates now through the holidays (and even a little into the new year). So far you’ll find our picks for gifts for audiobook lovers, bookish gifts under $30, board games for holiday gatherings, and a roundup of cozy sweaters for festive comfort. Still to come are last-minute gift ideas, gifts for the reader who has everything, Book Riot staff picks for the best non-bookish gifts, and more. We’ve rounded up the best gifts for readers at prices for every budget, and tossed in a few deals on gifts we think you might enjoy.

Whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or shopping for yourself, you’re sure to find the perfect gift.

We wish you happy reading and happy gifting this holiday season!