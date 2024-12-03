Your 2024 Guide to (Mostly) Bookish Holiday Gifts
Whether you’re in need of some gifting inspiration or a little treat for yourself this giving season, you’ve come to the right place. Welcome to the 2024 Book Riot hub for all things holiday gifting!
Bookmark this page and check for weekly updates now through the holidays (and even a little into the new year). So far you’ll find our picks for gifts for audiobook lovers, bookish gifts under $30, board games for holiday gatherings, and a roundup of cozy sweaters for festive comfort. Still to come are last-minute gift ideas, gifts for the reader who has everything, Book Riot staff picks for the best non-bookish gifts, and more. We’ve rounded up the best gifts for readers at prices for every budget, and tossed in a few deals on gifts we think you might enjoy.
Whether you’re shopping for your loved ones or shopping for yourself, you’re sure to find the perfect gift.
We wish you happy reading and happy gifting this holiday season!
Gifts for Readers 2024: The Best Bookish Gifts Under $30
Treat your favorite bookish person (or yourself!) to the best gifts for readers under $30 this year. From puzzles to stickers, bookmarks to craft kits, there's something for everyone.
Black Friday Sales to Improve Your Reading Life
These Black Friday sales are a perfect opportunity to upgrade your reading life, including reading chairs, smart mugs, and more.
13 More of the Best Board Games for Holiday Gatherings
Here are 13 more board games to liven up your holiday gathering. Choose from new games, twists on old favorites, and even holiday-themed.
25 of the Best Bookish Holiday Sweatshirts to Cozy Up With
These bookish holiday sweatshirts are the perfect apparel to don while drinking a hot chocolate and tackling your TBR.
Bookish Gifts for Audiobook Lovers
Because audiobooks count as reading.