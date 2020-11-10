9 Magical, Winter Fantasy Books to Read Under a Warm Blanket

With fairytale elements reminiscent of E.T.A. Hoffmann and Hans Christian Andersen, The Dollmaker of Krakow depicts the horrors of the holocaust through the doll Karolina’s eyes. But Karolina is no ordinary doll. Rats have ravaged her doll world, and when she escaped with a toy soldier named Fritz, a wind ferried them to our world and into the hands of human magicians. Karolina’s magician is Krakow’s dollmaker, a kind-hearted and shy war veteran who owns a toy shop. With Karolina’s help, he breaks out of his introverted shell and befriends a Jewish violinist and his daughter. When the Germans invade Krakow, a dark magic descends on their lives, reminding Karolina of when the rats invaded her homeland. While this dark and magical middle grade novel takes place during multiple seasons, much of it is in winter, and it’s the kind of book you’ll want to read snuggled under covers and with a cup of hot tea, to remind you that warmth does exist in our world.