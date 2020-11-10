For winter days, you need some romance novels to warm you up. They will give you that cozy feeling of being relaxed and at home, because romance books always take care of you. And because we are nearing the winter season, why not enjoy some holiday romances to get you in the mood of celebrating?

The holidays for me mean family, lots of food, gifts, games, and laughter. Most of the time I only spend it with my dad and mom but when the whole family gets together, it’s chaos. The good kind of chaos. These holiday romances all feature elements that make the holidays so wholesome, with a romance that completes and unites the story.

10 Great Holiday Romances

Sweet On You by Carla de Guzman This year, a new neighbor has upset Sari Thomas’s Christmas. The café owner and barista can’t stand baker Gabriel as soon as she meets him, though for Gabriel meeting Sari is the greatest joy of his life. But getting sales means taking clients from her, so Sari sees it as a declaration of war, and that’s why they get into this prank war of epic proportions. One thing I loved about this book is how everyone practically ships them and wants them together, but Sari is very forceful when she says he is her rival and nemesis. We all know how that is going to turn out…

Miracles and Menorahs by Stacey Agdern Stacey Agdern should really get a movie deal for this book, because I want to spend my winter days watching Sarah and Isaac fall in love while they save their town’s Hanukkah festival. Sarah loves Hanukkah and she is so excited she is vice chair of the upcoming festival. But the festival is facing cancellation when a new trustee wants more green and red. Sarah is keen to make it work and decides to ask famous metal sculptor Isaac to make a metal menorah large enough to fill the center of town.

Being Merry by Meka James (Nov. 27) The Desert Rose Hook-Ups series brings you characters who are either neighbors or roommates. We know those situations force proximity, which we love to read about because spending so much time together makes the characters bond easily. Being Merry gives you two characters who are polar opposites, especially about the holiday season. Noelle won’t let being basically homeless affect her Christmas. Luckily enough, a coworker offers her temporary housing, but her potential roommate is a Grinch. Though, beneath the grumpy attitude and the snide remarks, Lennox and Noelle might just hit it off.

All They Want For Christmas by Andie J. Christopher Francesca thought she was going to go home for Christmas with a fiancé. But after a disastrous dinner where her boyfriend dumped her over dessert, I guess she is not. The worst thing was that Cary, Francesca’s ex-boyfriend, witnessed the whole thing! And his very intriguing friend didn’t miss that either. The three of them get snowed in at Cary’s townhouse when a blizzard hits DC. What will happen next?

Holiday Home Run by Priscilla Oliveras Priscilla Oliveras pairing up sports and holidays? Sign me up. Julia is focused on organizing a big holiday fundraiser at the local youth center instead of finding romance. But when ex-MLB pitcher Ben walks through that door, her plans quickly change. She doesn’t want to get near anything baseball-related, but Ben is going to try on changing her mind!

Love at The Icicle Café by Denise N. Wheatley (Dec. 29) Who doesn’t love former friends reuniting at a winter-themed café in a snowy village in Germany? Love at the Icicle Café is all of that and more. California lawyer Mina has come back to help finalize a deal to sell the beloved café where she spent her childhood years helping her mother bake. But her former friend and rising chef Scott is not having it, and rather wants to change her mind. So he asks Mina to participate in the café’s annual Icicle Fest, and maybe that would help warm up their icy relationship.

The Remaking of Corbin Wale by Roan Parrish A slow burn, sweet and soft, friends to lovers romance, The Remaking of Corbin Wale will sucker punch you immediately. Alex’s life imploded in 48 hours. But when one door closes, another one opens. Alex decides to go back home to open up the bakery he has always wanted. But the joy of opening his bakery does not compare to meeting the beautiful and lonely soul that is Corbin Wale.

Missing Christmas by Kate Clayborn Kate Clayborn’s little Christmas novella is going to lift up your spirits and get you into the holiday mood! Friends turned business partners Kristen and Jasper’s whole relationship changes when they unexpectedly kiss. With Christmas around the corner, a very important contract in the balance, and a lot of feelings in the air, will this be the start of something new? Or the ending of their relationship?

In a Holidaze by Christina Lauren If you’re looking for holiday romances with a side of Groundhog Day style? Read In A Holidaze. Mae is not feeling this Christmas season. Things are not working as they should! She just made a romantic error, she hates her job, and this is the last Christmas where she’s going to spend her holidays at this cozy Utah cabin with her family and two other families. Next thing she knows, tires screech and she’s thrown back in time! She awakes on the airplane bound to Utah, ready for the whole holiday to start again. Maybe the universe is giving her a chance to change her errors in her life. Will she be able to break this time loop?

Booked for Christmas by Lily Menon Before we get Make Up Break Up (February 2021), Lily Menon has blessed us with a cute, holiday novella that pairs up a romance author and her hardest critic. Sophia Hart hates Evan Wolfe, her loudest critic. They’ve never met, and she doesn’t want to. When Sophia decides to throw a holiday party, she never expects Evan to walk through the door. She thought it couldn’t get any worse, but then a snowstorm blows in, stranding them both alone in Sophia’s cabin. Is this a Christmas miracle? Or a nightmare?

I’m so excited for the holiday season to start. Forced proximity, stranded together in a cabin, the magic of the winter season, and big romance energy await us!