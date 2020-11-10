This one is a total classic. Jack Torrance, a recovering alcoholic, has just been kicked out of his job as a teacher in a Vermont prep school; his only option is to become the winter caretaker for the empty Overlook Hotel. But he soon finds that he, his wife, and their 5-year-old son aren’t the only inhabitants left.

I genuinely do not recall having read a scarier book. It’s the perfect thing to read while you’re curled up under the covers! The sequel Doctor Sleep is a little disappointing, though.