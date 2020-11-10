This entry in the Raina Sun series finds the graduate student mentoring a foreign-exchange student just before Christmas. During a jaunt holiday shopping, Raina finds herself involved with a mysteriously abandoned baby. When the baby’s mother dies, Raina is the only one who thinks it might have been murder. She is determined to solve both the mystery of the baby’s identity and the woman’s death before the FBI takes over the case. The more she investigates, the more Raina discovers that everyone around her has a hidden secret or two. But luckily, she’s got her grandma and a dangerously sexy ex to help her along the way, to identify the baby and solve a murder…just in time for Christmas.