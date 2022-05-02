Free Audiobooks for Teens Available to Download from SYNC
SYNC is a program hosted by AudioFile Magazine that allows teens to download up to 32 audiobooks to keep over the course of 16 weeks. Each title is only available to download for a week, and each pairing by week shares a theme. This is SYNC’s 13th season.
Audiobooks can be accessed by downloading OverDrive’s Sora app and registering for the “school” named “audiobooksync”. Anyone around the world over 13 (including adults) can download these audiobooks, though they are mostly YA books.
Some of the audiobooks included are:
- Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda edited by Jesse J. Holland (available now!)
- This is My America by Kim Johnson
- Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson
- Yesterday is History by Kosoko Jackson
- Someone Like Me: How One Undocumented Girl Fought for Her American Dream by Julissa Arce
and many more.
For the full list of audiobooks, including which week they will be available to download, check out AudioFile Magazine’s SYNC Season. For more on how to access the audiobooks, there’s How to Get in Sync with SYNC.
Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.
Also In This Story Stream
- The 2022 Edgar Allan Poe Mystery Award Winners
- You Don’t Solve Book Bans by Banning More Books: Book Censorship News, April 29, 2022
- London Catholic School Teachers Strike Over Cancelled LGBTQ Book Talk
- Six Countries Represented in 2022 Women’s Prize Shortlist
- Texas Residents Sue Library Board for Banning Books in Closed Meetings
- 4x More Male Characters Than Female Characters in Literature, AI Study Finds
- Demon Slayer Trailer Teases New Season
- LeVar Burton to Host National Spelling Bee
- The Guggenheim Museum Welcomes Its First Poet-In-Residence