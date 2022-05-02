Free Audiobooks for Teens Available to Download from SYNC

SYNC is a program hosted by AudioFile Magazine that allows teens to download up to 32 audiobooks to keep over the course of 16 weeks. Each title is only available to download for a week, and each pairing by week shares a theme. This is SYNC’s 13th season.

Audiobooks can be accessed by downloading OverDrive’s Sora app and registering for the “school” named “audiobooksync”. Anyone around the world over 13 (including adults) can download these audiobooks, though they are mostly YA books.

Some of the audiobooks included are:

Black Panther: Tales of Wakanda edited by Jesse J. Holland (available now!)

This is My America by Kim Johnson

Truly Devious by Maureen Johnson

Yesterday is History by Kosoko Jackson

Someone Like Me: How One Undocumented Girl Fought for Her American Dream by Julissa Arce

and many more.

For the full list of audiobooks, including which week they will be available to download, check out AudioFile Magazine’s SYNC Season. For more on how to access the audiobooks, there’s How to Get in Sync with SYNC.

